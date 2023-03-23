Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred is a year older, and she shared stunning photos on Instagram

The movie star surprised her fans and followers with a photo taken with her twin sister as they rocked matching outfits

Other photos of Chinyere got her fans and colleagues gushing over how beautiful she looks

Actress Chinyere Wilfred pleasantly surprised some of her fans who did not know that she was a twin with a photo of her sister.

Wilfred and her twin clocked another year on Thursday, March 23, and they have both been well celebrated on her page.

Actress Chinyere Wilfred and twin mark birthdays Photo credit: @chinyerewilfred4real

Source: Instagram

The twins rocked matching peach and silver outfits as they struck different poses.

In her caption, the actress expressed gratitude to God on behalf of her twin for how far he has brought them

See the photo below:

In other photos without her twin, the actress showed off her flawless skin in a beautiful blue dress.

She wrote:

"Ada Jesus kam-bu. I am a living testimony, i am grateful, blessed, and wonderfully made by Jehovah."

See posts below:

Netizens celebrate Chinyere Wilfred and her twin

stannze:

"Happy birthday Mama."

anthonymonjaro:

"Happy birthday to two amazing women. God bless and keep you always."

janded_c:

"Beautiful Ejima. happy birthday mamas God bless u special."

euchariaanunobi's profile picture:

"Keep soaring. Keep flourishing. The best are yours and your twin happiest birthday beloved sis ❤️❤️❤️"

ufuomamcdermott's profile picture:

"Happy birthday hottest mama. Many blessings ❤️❤️"

chinaelo12:

"More blessings and wins in this new age."

ceec_bagsandmore:

"Wow! Happy birthday ma'ams, may God bless your new age."

val.edochie:

"Congratulations to you ma’am on your fulfilled birthday anniversary. God is your stone of help. Have a massive turnaround."

queen_marycee:

"So pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️Long life and properity is all I pray for you."

smplyblessing:

"Wow, Twins."

