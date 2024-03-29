Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, has now cried out for help on social media over her safety and that of her son

The young lady went Live on her Instagram page to share some of the threats she and her son had gotten

According to Wunmi, Nigerians should tell Mohbad’s father to bring a court order for a DNA to be done on the late singer’s son Liam

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, has taken to social media to plead with people to come to her aid.

The young widow who had been subjected to bashing from some Nigerians over the death of her husband, Mohbad, has cried out about people threatening to take her son’s life before he turns one.

Mohbad's wife tells Nigerians to beg Mohbad's dad to bring court order for DNA. Photos: @_c33why

Source: Instagram

Wunmi went live on her Instagram page and was heard crying deeply as she begged people to help her now that she has decided to speak up. According to her, they have started to rain curses that her son will never clock one and that some people have also threatened to kidnap her and her son and that they would be gunned down at the inquest.

Wunmi begged that even if she lost her life, people should let her son live because he’s the only person Mohbad left behind. According to her, this same public prosecution was the same thing Mohbad faced that made him not to speak out.

She said:

“As you all know I have never done this and this is because my husband Ilerioluwa never wanted this. I am not scared to die! Enough is enough! Nigerians please come to my aid! They have cursed my son several times and today they have started. They have said my son will not reach the age of one, the same thing done to Mohbad that his father could not come out on social media to ask the public to help. Nigerians please help me! I’m doing this now because Ilerioluwa will never forgive me if I don’t fight for Liam. He thought keeping quiet was the answer until he died. He had no chance to fight but I Wunmi will fight with my last blood if anyone comes for my son. You guys are threatening to gun me down at the inquest, threatening to kidnap me and my son yet I have kept quiet. I can’t even go out in public for fear of my life, my son can’t enjoy the things other kids are enjoying because of you guys! Why? You’re taking my son's right of freedom from him but today I’m calling Nigerians to please come to my aid. Even if they eventually kill me, please let Liam live, I beg you! You’re taking my son’s right away from him! I am calling Nigerians to please come to my aid, I am too young for these things they’re putting me through, Nigerians is it until I die?

This is the same thing Mohbad went through but nobody helped. Please, Nigerians , help me. When my husband came out, he was never a substance dealer, now they are using DNA to keep me shut. Mohbad was never a substance dealer or user and that pulled down his self esteem and made him afraid to show his vulnerability, I will not be ashamed. Abuse me all you want just like you abused Mohbad but I’m never going to keep shut for Liam, don’t come for Liam because I will fight for him with all my life, I will protect him because he’s all I have and I’m the only parent he has, Mohbad is not here to fight for him anymore.”

Mohbad’s dad should bring court order for DNA

Speaking further on the Instagram live, Wunmi talked about a DNA test being carried out on her son, Liam. According to her, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, had refused to being a court order for it to be done.

Wunmi stated that Mohbad’s dad has continued to refuse to being the court order for the DNA because he was enjoying the way Liam was getting bashed online. The late singer’s wife claimed that the elderly Aloba saw her young child as his competition and a threat. Wunmi also said Mohbad’s dad was fine with using his son’s death to make money online.

In her words:

“Please tell baba to bring court order for a DNA to be done, he is not getting the court order because he’s happy that my son is getting bashed daily. This is my son that I carried for 10 months, all mothers please come to my aid, everybody is telling me to keep shut but I can’t do that anymore, even if they will kill me let Liam live please, that is the only person Ilerioluwa left please! Baba is not getting the court order because he’s happy Liam is being bashed, Liam is like a competitor, he sees him as a threat. He’s happy that he’s using his son’s death to make money online.”

Will you feel safe taking your son to a man who has been bullying him? Mohbad’s wife questions women

Not stopping there, the young widow addressed Nigerian women who had been bashing her for not doing a DNA. She asked them if they would feel safe to take their son to a man who had been using bloggers to bully them.

Mohbad's dad is not working alone

According to Wunmi, Mohbad’s father wasn’t working alone and he has been seen frolicking with the same people who bullied his son for years as well as the person who fought Mohbad just hours before he died.

The widow who was still in tears claimed that Mohbad’s dad only wanted to get his son’s properties even if it meant getting her and Liam out of the way. She said:

“Everyone bashing me, all the mothers bashing me for not doing DNA, will you feel safe to take your son to a father who has been using bloggers to bully me? Be honest, will you feel safe? Please! This is not Baba's doing alone, he’s working hand in hand with others. Baba has been seen with the same people that bullied Liam’s father for many years. He has also been seen with the same person that fought with his son 48 hours before his son’s death that led to us calling a nurse. Was it a crime that my husband got an injection? Please help me, what should I say? Everybody telling me to keep shut, Baba is all about getting his son’s property even if it means him getting me and Liam out of the way. Please even if I die, don’t let Liam die. If he dies what is now Mohbad’s gain? All the mothers around the world help me.”

See Wunmi’s posts below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s wife cries for help

The heart wrenching videos of Mohbad’s wife crying out for help as well as asking the late singer’s dad for a court order to enable DNA to be carried out was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

lolagold_:

“Nigerians! My people when did we become this Cold hearted? Mohbad came out that year to cry like this, you all shamed him for taking drugss and all! His wife has come out to talk about the issues surrounding the DNA! You people refused to see that one! Now she’s crying out for her little boy and you all are in the comments section doing the same thing you all did to the boy’s father till he died! Have you no shame? Where is the empathy? Where is the human heart? Even a criminal deserves to live! Please what is this little boy’s offense? Even God will be ashamed of you all!”

anuri_nwa:

“She clearly said Baba have refused to accept court whatever for the DNA. You people should stop bashing this young woman. It’s unfair.”

Anastasiaanayo:

“You all are saying just do DNA just do DNA if she do the DNA na uma go still come out and say she manipulated the results, wummi is not asking for too much, Papa mohbad go and collect order from Court so that DNA will be done, and wummi also said that the DNA should be done in three different hospital. You all should leave this young widow alone for Christ sake, after bullying mohbad you all are doing same to his wife and son he left behind . Oga go and bring court order so that DNA will be done period.”

midecloud:

“What I don’t understand is why you want court order to do DNA ,madam your ways are not pure.”

meenah_07:

“Y’all saying she should do DNA ‍♀️ did you read and listen at all?? She clearly stated that she’s willing to do a DNA but baba (mohbad’s father) didn’t bring a court order needed for the DNA to be done. So now it’s left to mohbad’s father if he truly wants the DNA then let him do the needful by getting a Court order. Let her be At least for the sake of the child. Omo in this life no let anybody kill you to avoid things like this then let’s be honest mohbad’s family no be ham at all. It’s a thing to marry a good husband and another good thing is to marry into a good family. Am sure even mohbad is sad with everything happening. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

glorykehinde:

“Wetin them really want from the lady,she never say she is not ready for dna it’s court order she is waiting for,wetin baba mo won gain from putting the life of this lady and her son at risk because am really not finding this issue,God pls when you want to bless me with good husband pls also bless me with kind in-law .”

khleomehla:

“The problem is not even the DNA,I don’t think this lady trusts anyone right now and she’s complaining about threats too,but y’all are just focused on the DNA.”

osas_hilda:

“The pain in her voice. Nigerians can do better! If one drags your sisters or mother to do DNA, Shey you go dey happy? It’s the audacity in asking her to do Dna for me.”

Emirates_vs:

“Do they need court order to get DNA done ? If I may ask?”

im_olusean:

“OGA go and do DNA what is Court order, just do it and clear your self.”

Source: Legit.ng