A Nigerian man could not hide his pain and frustration after his bike got stolen at a bank in Lagos state.

In a video, he created a scene and lamented to eyewitnesses who surrounded him to tried to console him.

Man claims bank ignored his situation

The okada rider claimed that the bank ignored his situation after his bike was stolen and made no effort to retrieve it.

In a video shared on TikTok by @adekunlepstar, he intentionally obstructed the entrance of the bank and caused a scene, stopping customers from getting in.

Adekunle said the man came to the bank to make a transaction inside and he was directed by security to park his bike properly.

Sadly, after he was done with his transaction inside the banking hall, he came out and couldn't find his bike.

He reported the situation to the bank and they checked their CCTV and found out that it was indeed stolen.

Sadly, it has been two weeks since his bike was stolen and the bike has still not been found.

Adekunle narrated:

“This man came to GTBank lju Road, Fagba, Lagos state to transact inside the bank and he was asked to parked his bike okada very well and when he got outside the bike was stolen and they checked through their CCTV and see that it was actually stolen and since 2weeks now he didn't hear anything from the bank.”

Reactions as man's bike goes missing

The comments section of the TikTok video was filled with empathetic reactions from netizens.

@praizeprint reacted:

“I feel this man pain but is at owners risk if you park in any organization. he shld take it easy.”

@comitex reacted:

“How can bike leave d premises of d bank how.”

@muibabe said:

“They must give him another bike o. Jesus Christ.”

Johnson reacted:

“Na so una dey do for here.”

Ridwanullahi Orilowo said:

“Gtbank na wrong bank now.”

@user6387278282313 reacted:

”My dear GTbank.now na wrong place ooo hmmm if you see within this Bank do me my God will paid tham back.“

Olalekan Olaniyan23 said:

“Dont worry people will come to your aid soon in not for anything but being a responsible man. I feel u bro.”

Watch the video below:

