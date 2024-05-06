"God First, Others Na Jara": BBNaija's Neo Akpofure Graduates From Bible School, Shares certificate
- Neo Akpofure is happy to join his colleagues as they all graduate from Logic Bible Foundation Class
- He was seen dancing as he collected his award and shared a pose with Pastor Flourish Peter, the Senior Pastor of the church
- Akpofure was dancing joyfully in the video he shared on his Insta story while he also flaunted a copy of his certificate
Reality show star, Neo Akpofure, has graduated from Logic Bible Foundation class in church and shared the good news with some of his fans in his Inst story.
In the clip, the former Big Brother housemate was seen in his black trousers and cropped jacket during his graduation ceremony.
He was called to the stage to receive his certificate and he jumped to the podium for it.
Neo dances in the video
In the recording, the fashionista was seen dancing joyfully after receiving his certificate. He also shared another post of his certificate which was duly signed by the lead pastor of the church.
The reality star, who flaunted his father's house went to the lead pastor of the church, Flourish Peter to pose and take pictures with him.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Netizens have reacted to the video shared by Akpofure. Here are some of the comment below:
@kellys4b:
"God first, every other thing na jara!."
@its.aabike:
"Congratulations Neo."
@princedanny001:
"Him and beauty will celebrate it."
@florencegabriel1281:
"Congratulations Neo."
@fasasi_oluwadamilola:
"Good decisions trust me."
@segun.adegok:
"Good for him."
@jorge.wis:
"Ahh see this boy oo. Was the jumping at the tail end really necessary."
@dontgiveup4life:
"So he will now become a pastor."
@tantohcar:
"Congratulations my boy."
@itsandrap:
"After this one, na wedding be the next thing ooo."
@nnekaopara3:
"That's foundational class for new convert not that he went to a Bible School."
BBNaija's Neo visits the father
Legit.ng had reported that Neo had visited his father who was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
The reality star was seen sharing pleasantries with his father, who was happy to see him.
Fans went gaga after they heard that that his father was a SAN.
