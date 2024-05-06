Neo Akpofure is happy to join his colleagues as they all graduate from Logic Bible Foundation Class

He was seen dancing as he collected his award and shared a pose with Pastor Flourish Peter, the Senior Pastor of the church

Akpofure was dancing joyfully in the video he shared on his Insta story while he also flaunted a copy of his certificate

Reality show star, Neo Akpofure, has graduated from Logic Bible Foundation class in church and shared the good news with some of his fans in his Inst story.

In the clip, the former Big Brother housemate was seen in his black trousers and cropped jacket during his graduation ceremony.

He was called to the stage to receive his certificate and he jumped to the podium for it.

BBN's Neo Akpofure graduates from bible school. Photo credit @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

Neo dances in the video

In the recording, the fashionista was seen dancing joyfully after receiving his certificate. He also shared another post of his certificate which was duly signed by the lead pastor of the church.

The reality star, who flaunted his father's house went to the lead pastor of the church, Flourish Peter to pose and take pictures with him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video shared by Akpofure. Here are some of the comment below:

@kellys4b:

"God first, every other thing na jara!."

@its.aabike:

"Congratulations Neo."

@princedanny001:

"Him and beauty will celebrate it."

@florencegabriel1281:

"Congratulations Neo."

@fasasi_oluwadamilola:

"Good decisions trust me."

@segun.adegok:

"Good for him."

@jorge.wis:

"Ahh see this boy oo. Was the jumping at the tail end really necessary."

@dontgiveup4life:

"So he will now become a pastor."

@tantohcar:

"Congratulations my boy."

@itsandrap:

"After this one, na wedding be the next thing ooo."

@nnekaopara3:

"That's foundational class for new convert not that he went to a Bible School."

