Nigerian Zinoleesky, who recently celebrated turning a year older by unveiling a house he newly acquired, takes to IG Live to address the rumours making rounds about his crib

Zinoleesky has been in the news after netizens accused the singer of flaunting the same house Naira Marley bought for him in 2023 and again in 2024 as his birthday gift

The singer reacted to the allegations as he took his fans on a Live tour of the new house in a bid to clear the air

Renowned Afro-Streetpop star Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, was recently in the news as rumours about his newly acquired house being false went viral.

Netizens accused the singer of reposting the same house Naira Marley gifted him in 2023 as a new crib.

Zinoleesky, in a viral clip, has now come out to address the allegations. He recently took a tour of the new house on IG Live, trying to show the significant differences between the old house and the new one.

Zinoleesky brags about his label

While taking his fans on a tour of his new house, Zinoleesky was bragging that he was twinning with Naira Marley.

He noted that his house and that of his former label boss, Naira Marley, share a striking resemblance.

Zino also threw shades at his perceived competitors who can't move at his level because of the deals they signed with their labels.

Reactions trail Zinoleesky's video

Clips from Zinoleesky's newborn's naming ceremony trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ma Pariwo crooner welcomed his first child, a bouncing baby girl.

Clips from the baby's naming ceremony in the trenches stirred backlash online as netizen slammed Zino for holding his daughter's christening in a place.

Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

