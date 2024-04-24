Global site navigation

Celebrities

“Me and My Oga We Are Twinning”: Zinoleesky Goes on Live to Clear Rumours About His New House

by  Oke-Hortons Nosa
  • Nigerian Zinoleesky, who recently celebrated turning a year older by unveiling a house he newly acquired, takes to IG Live to address the rumours making rounds about his crib
  • Zinoleesky has been in the news after netizens accused the singer of flaunting the same house Naira Marley bought for him in 2023 and again in 2024 as his birthday gift
  • The singer reacted to the allegations as he took his fans on a Live tour of the new house in a bid to clear the air

Renowned Afro-Streetpop star Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, was recently in the news as rumours about his newly acquired house being false went viral.

Netizens accused the singer of reposting the same house Naira Marley gifted him in 2023 as a new crib.

Video of Zinoleesky taking his fans on tour of his new Lekki crib trends.
Nigerian singer Zinoleesky recently went on IG to address trending rumours about his new house. Photo credit: @zinoleesk/@zinoleeskyupdates
Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky, in a viral clip, has now come out to address the allegations. He recently took a tour of the new house on IG Live, trying to show the significant differences between the old house and the new one.

Zinoleesky brags about his label

While taking his fans on a tour of his new house, Zinoleesky was bragging that he was twinning with Naira Marley.

He noted that his house and that of his former label boss, Naira Marley, share a striking resemblance.

Zino also threw shades at his perceived competitors who can't move at his level because of the deals they signed with their labels.

Watch Zinoleesky's video below:

Reactions trail Zinoleesky's video

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng that trailed Zinoleesky's video:

@whoisacrizzy:

"We’d be here in few months or years to come to find out the truth."

@zino_fanatic:

"Fake life ti ba ti fav yin je.. Zino's just better."

@fineboy_fune:

"Zino mumu pass Sam Larry."

@barbie_savage122:

"Which kind low budget accent be this."

@anitanwaokoru:

"Did Naira bite you?! Cause the accent."

@iam_emmynizz:

"Shey una mentor fit speak this kind accent."

@oolaoluwa_t:

"It’s always the fake annoying amerigbo accent that Marlians infects this kids with. Like your boss self no sabi the correct accent tori oloun what are you learning."

@sheyi__sey:

"Wo just shut up jare , must you speak English ah."

@maheel_kbj:

"Shey Accent yi o wa poju ba yii Ehn baby."

@i_am_lhayodele:

"Why be say everyone for the label Dey spark same English."

Clips from Zinoleesky's newborn's naming ceremony trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ma Pariwo crooner welcomed his first child, a bouncing baby girl.

Clips from the baby's naming ceremony in the trenches stirred backlash online as netizen slammed Zino for holding his daughter's christening in a place.

Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng

