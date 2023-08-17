Nigerian music star Davido is set to drop a remix for his Unavailable hit song featuring American rapper Latto

The remix comes after the initial release featuring Musa Keys made massive success in and outside Nigeria

Davido also dropped a teaser for a remix featuring Latto, which is set to be out on Friday, August 18

Nigerian music lovers are in for a new project from DMW label boss Davido and this time, it is US female rapper Latto he is teaming up with.

The Afrobeats star caused a buzz on Wednesday, August 16, when he dropped a teaser of him with Latto to officially confirmed the remix to his viral hit Amapiano song ‘Unavailable,' a track off his Timeless album.

Davido's Unavailable remix with Latto will be out on Friday, August 18. Credit: @davido @latto777

Source: Instagram

Davido, in a post via his social media timeline, also announced that the remix will be out on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The teaser video Davido shared showed him seated with Latto as they were both seen writing.

As expected, the teaser has left many of Davido's fans and followers anticipating the remix's release.

Watch the teaser Davido shared below:

Reactions trail Davido's Unavailable remix with Latto

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

djmagicbeatz:

"Biggest, world best. Grammy way."

fred.r8:

"Na only him fit run ham 001."

he_is_emma02:

"Carry pen and paper when him no sabi write song ."

slick.ytee:

"After 20th remix we will acknowledge the song as song of the summer ."

blessed_mikky:

"Omo it’s timeless year make person no hate or jealous OBO . he and team put so much efforts in this body of art so any outcome his getting love it that way no hate . OBO x big Latto. Crazy ."

joepee_:

"She go soon com cry say she geh belle."

spen_ceryrn:

"How many remix this song wan get."

Davido drops new video for Logos Olori's 'Jaye Lo'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido finally bowed to pressure as he dropped new visuals for his signee Logos Olori's new single 'Jaye Lo' on Friday, August 11.

The new video comes weeks after Davido sparked controversies from the Muslim community in the country, who repeatedly dragged him over a religious scene in the video.

The DMW boss dropped a new video for the single, devoid of any religious scene.

Source: Legit.ng