Music producer and singer, ID Cabasa, is out to debunk claims that the African Giant, Burna Boy is the first to use live bands among his counterparts

While speaking on Afrobeat Podcast with music executive, Adesope, Cabasa revealed that the likes of 9ice, 2baba have done it in past

He furthermore stated that a lot of those who make claims about Afrobeat don't have enough knowledge of things

Veteran music producer Olumide Ogunade, better known as ID Cabasa, has set the record straight about who first did what in the Afrobeat soundscape.

In a recent episode on Adesope's podcast, the music producer said that he once heard someone say that Damini Ogulu, also called Burna Boy, was the first musician to make use of live bands during concerts and shows.

ID Cabasa revealed 2baba and 9ice used to perform with bands

In the conversation about those who have used live bands before singer, Burna Boy, music executive, ID Cabasa mentioned some veteran artists who he has worked with. As stated by him, African queen crooner, 2baba, and 9ice have performed using live bands before now.

He further noted that such statements about Burna Boy being the first to use live bands are false.

Cabasa said;

"Burna Boy isn’t the first to use live bands, Wizkid, Olamide, and even before the era of DJs, 9ice, 2Baba and D’banj were performing with live bands."

See post below:

Recall that the producer once opined that Odogwu refused to tell the truth about rejecting the N4bn Dubai show and that it is all media stunts.

He said the singer's reason for refusing the event might have been a publicity stunt or that he was addicted to smoking.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the video

Legit.ng put together a couple of reactions. See them below:

@breakingtheweb_:

"Let's always appreciate the amazing work wizkid has done musically."

@forbesgramm:

"Interviewer, let him speak for f*ck sake!!"

@keyxxofficial:

"Burna made it look very fun & interesting.. He’s a good performer that knows his onions well."

@tripp___in:

"Fact. We had to tell 2baba that we don’t want live band in one concert like that."

@eness_gram:

"Wizkid did it first before Burna sinsible people know that."

@andy_hott_:

"Yes! Yes! Yes!..Dey calm down Afro middleman."

@dj.shinchung:

"D’banj’s live performance was fire back then."

ID Cabasa revealed Mohbad died before he died

Ace music producer, ID Cabasa claimed Mohbad's parents' split contributed hugely to the singer's untimely demise.

Legit.ng reported that he made his revelation on OAP, Nedu's podcast, while talking about the influence of parents on their off springs.

According to him. if Mohbad's parents were still together, there's a possibility that the young talent would be alive.

