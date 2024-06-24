The face of one woman has dominated the Nigerian social media space over the last 24 hours, and that person is the beautiful wife-to-be of the singer Davido

Different clips from Chioma's surprise bridal shower have emerged online, but one clip has stolen the headlines

The video of the moment the beautiful Adeleke-to-be saw her wedding dress for the first time and how she reacted has gone viral

Over the last few days, reports about the upcoming wedding of Nigerian singer David Adeleke and his partner Chioma have dominated the headlines.

A recent video of Davido's wife-to-be Chioma seeing her bridal gown for the first time has leaked online, and clips of the unveiling have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Video of the moment Davido's wife-to-be saw her wedding gown for the first time has sparked mixed emotions online. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundeendut

Source: Instagram

Chioma's emotional reaction when she saw her wedding dress has sparked mixed reactions online.

She was spotted trying to hold back tears as she opened the box where the clothes were packed.

Chioma dances after seeing her wedding dress

In the trending video, Chioma's dress was seen ideally hung on some mannequins after she unboxed it.

The celebrity chef was spotted in another clip thanking her friends for being such a fantastic support system as she started dancing.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the videos from Chioma's bridal shower that recently emerged online.

Watch the viral moment Chioma saw her wedding dress for the first time below:

Reactions trail Chioma's video

See how Davido's Chioma reacted when she saw her wedding dress for the first time:

@chiomaegboh22:

"A very basic girl, but she's lucky."

@trap__queen_x:

"God I’m genuinely so happy for Chioma."

@miz_mimiii:

"I pray her happiness last forever."

@browniwales:

"She’s too classy ❤️❤️ I just love the way she carry herself . I love her personality so much."

@chi_buzorrrr:

"The wedding pain them e reach to jealous joor. Funds dey to do anyhow."

@okoriegrace:

"At least nobody will claim they didn't know Davido wasn't married after this wedding! Side chicks and hens should allow this Lady enjoy her marriage!"

@kiddiesspal.ng:

"She really deserves it❤️ the girl don see shege I love you Chi."

@tdsglamhairsalon:

"How can one person be this fine even without makeup."

@derickrose28:

"She’s been so happy lately,may her happiness be permanent."

@henry_aniegboka_:

"Tell me why you hate this couple if not that you fly at night."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng