Sam Larry joined in celebrating Marlian singer Zinoleesky, who marked his birthday on Sunday, April 21

The Lagos socialite shared a picture of him with Zinoleesky and Marlian label owner Naira Marley

Sam Larry, who has always locked his comment section since Mohbad's death, however, unexpectedly left it open

Lagos socialite Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, has come under massive criticism following his simple gesture to celebrate singer Zinoleesky.

Recall that Zinoleesky recently turned a new age and flaunted his newly acquired mansion on his birthday.

Sam Larry shared a picture of him with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry

also joined Naira Marley to celebrate the youngster, and he shared a picture of him with the celebrant and the Marlian label boss.

See the picture Sam Larry shared below:

However, unlike his usual Instagram post, Sam Larry, who has locked his comment section after being linked to singer Mohbad's death, seemed to have forgotten to do so in his post to celebrate Zinoleesky.

Following what looked like a mistake, a look at a more recent post on his Instagram page showed the socialite had left the comment section open.

Reactions as Nigerians flood Sam Larry's comment section

Netizens took to the socialite's comment section to call him unprintable names as many continued to criticise him over Mohbad's death. See some of reactions that trailed comments on Sam Larry's page below:

Ayomiepat_:

"Omo!! Sam Larry is never having peace on that app again. Which one is Abenilori."

temi_rossie_:

They’ve been waiting for him. He should just stop using social media at this point. He should post on Twitter too naw, we have a few words for him."

Hamzattt77:

"He no forget He wan check if una don dey forget."

JustDirmax:

"Omo people are still really angry mohbad didn’t get justice tbh."

Bidal4Life:

"Nothing concern Nigerians with Peace You must collect seh."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up during a chat on Echoroom about Sam Larry.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person as he does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

