Nigerian socialite and Naira Marley's close confidant, Sam Larry, has once again stepped forward to address the public regarding his alleged connection to Mohbad's passing

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Larry was captured on camera disrupting Mohbad's music video shoot with Zlatan.

In his latest statement, the entertainment mogul expressed his distress, asserting that a particular group known only to him is orchestrating a campaign to tarnish his reputation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian socialite and Naira Marley's best friend Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, has addressed the public for the second time on his reported involvement in Mohbad's death.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Larry was caught on camera crashing Mohbad's music video shoot featuring Zlatan and harassing the late singer.

Sam Larry continues to exonerate himself from Mohbad's case Credit: @samlarry_, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

After he reacted to the viral footage from his bunker on Friday, September 15, more allegations have continued to be levied against him.

In that regard, the entertainment tycoon cried to the public the second time, claiming that some group of persons best known to him are paying media houses to dent his personality. He went on to note that his passport has been distributed to different places, which has halted him from travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Larry, who spoke in Yoruba, stated he was innocent of the claims in a recorded trending video.

In his words:

"I'm not the one that killed Mohbad so why are you paying the media to spoil my name? To be Sending my passport up and down? What did i do? Whoever is responsible for this will reap the fruit of their actions. As for Mohbad, may God bless him in heaven and may he rest in peace. Whoever is at the bottom of this matter God will catch them.

Speaking further, he addressed the federal government on the matter, saying:

"I also want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian government for their hard work in the investigation into Mohbad's death. They should help us found out what killed him (help us find out how he died). Whoever is now found to be guilty, they should be punished accordingly.

"I can't be the one to kill Mohbad o, there's nothing he has done to me that would warrant death, why would I want to kill someone? Anybody who kills someone would also be killed by God's grace. May Mohbad rest in peace and may God console his family."

See his video below

Netizens react to Sam Larry's video on Mohbad's death

See their comments below:

fundz______:

"U go explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain explain cause no evidence."

nkemike:

"Now you are changing mouth, you go explain tire. What of the first video you made about real life not on God. All the videos you were busy bullying him . You and Marley better go to police station and answer Nigerians."

kingivr_:

"I believe you .. Oya come and write statement for the police station."

dannijay_007:

"We don hear you sir, pls come join us today at Lekki phase 1 for the Candlelight ️ ."

twinssqure:

"E no go better for you as you still Dey talk from your hidden place why you come run away ."

savvage_x:

"Omoh God too get patience! With all the curse wey you don receive you suppose don die ajeh."

Naira Marley’s UK associate vows Nigerians will later apologize

While Nigerians and fans of late singer Mohbad wait on the autopsy result of the deceased, a close associate of Naira Marley has broken his silence on the viral issue.

In the fight for justice, Naira's close friend, identified as Pesk, claimed that all fingers laying accusations on the Soapy hitmaker would later turn around to beg, and by then it will be too late.

Source: Legit.ng