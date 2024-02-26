Months after both Sam Larry and singer Naira Marley were accused of having something to do with Mohbad's death, Rexxie speaks up

During a recent interview with Echoroom, Rexxie spoke about his friendships within the music industry and how he sees Sam Larry and Naira Marley

He took time to clarify what type of relationship that exists between himself, Sam Larry and Naira Marley

Prolific beatmaker and songwriter Ezeh Chisom Faith, aka Rexxie, has got people talking with his recent comments about Sam Larry and controversial singer Naira Marley.

Rexxie's interview with Echoroom is coming months after Sam Larry and Naira Marley were alleged to be the ones behind Mohbad's death.

Beatmaker Rexxie opens up about his relationship with Sam Larry and Naira Marley. Photo credit: @rexxiepondbeat/@samlarryy/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian police have, however, cleared both celebrities of having anything to do with Mohbad's sudden demise.

"Sam Larry is a good person" - Rexxie

During his interview, Rexxie revealed that he has few friends within the music industry except Chinko Ekun and Zlatan.

When the show host asked about his relationship with Sam Larry, he noted that he does not quarrel with the show promoter.

He further noted that he sees Sam Larry as an "Egbon", which in local parlance means an older brother. In this context, it means a "Street big brother."

Also, he noted that Sam Larry has been a good person to him. However, he avoided the question at every point the interviewer asked him about Naira Marley.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens react to Rexxie's interview

Here are some of the comment that trailed Rexxie's interview:

@keepdemguessing_:

"This one dae learn how to talk."

@don_p222:

"Sam Larry na Egbon Adugbo."

slimgee_obawon:

"He’s just, He’s just, you know now."

@pentifier:

"Lol just listen to yourself."

@big_ennny:

"Una wan force ham talk smart guy."

@iamstepee:

"This Rexxie na politician."

@sammysteve_:

"You go talk to up, you go talk go down... My friend stay one place jor."

@baddie_o.l:

"It's just ... Sharp guy he didn't take the bait."

@iamgrayar:

"My guy dey avoid Bata wahala."

@knownsokeys:

"Chisom if not that I know you in person . I for talk wetin Dey my mind cus what’s this???"

Wizkid teases about collaborating with producer Rexxie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when, Wizkid spoke glowingly about young music producer, Rexxie.

The 'More Love Less Ego' singer disclosed the budding thoughts he had for the hotshot producer Rexxie, after his song Abracadabra featuring Naira Marley went viral.

In post shared on his Instagram, Wizkid gave a massive shoutout to Rexxie noting that his song Abracadabra had been on repeat in his head.

Source: Legit.ng