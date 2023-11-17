Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been released from detention days after a magistrate court granted them bail

Both men were released on Friday evening, November 17, after meeting their bail condition

The reports of Naira Marley and Sam Larry's release has since sparked reactions online as it comes amid continual call for justice for the late Mohbad

Embattled singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and Samson Erinfolami Balogun Sam Larry, have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions.

This was made public by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday evening, November 17.

Naira Marley, Sam Larry released from detention. Credit: @nairamarley @samlarry @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 6, 2023, granted the duo bail of N20m with three responsible duties.

Both men were arrested and arraigned before the court over their alleged involvement in the death of Naira Marley's former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohad, who died on September 12.

People react as police release Naira Marley and Sam Larry

See some of the reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

ydk.cita:

"Now I’m fed up of Nigeria."

adogan_ola:

"Where the 20m Dey go?

oluwa.ti.demilade:

"Up till today we no see autopsy"

03.jvsh:

"Now, time for the streets. Sht is bout to go down!!!"

lambanty_:

"Let innocent people go home!"

quest__trendy_boutique:

"Verydarkblackman was right about all dis .. Now it very possible NAIRA Marley can sue Iyabo ojo."

mercifu2:

"Marlians come forward."

paidwith_ghost:

"We waiting for the Marlians Album naira let take over the street again Ma fo Marlians. Marlians come forward don’t be afraid."

tao_137':

"Naso life be,for dis country?mohbad forever in my heart. Las las na person where get money de survive for Naija."

Marley and Sam Larry file for lawsuit

Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry sued the police and magistrate following their lengthy detention over their alleged involvement in Mohbad's death.

The Marlian boss and his associate filed a basic rights case against their continued detention.

The singer had previously revealed he was working with the police to unravel the mystery behind Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng