Popular Nigerian artist Speed Darlington called his mother's younger sister for threatening to kill him over his land

In a viral video, Speed revealed that the land was a gift from his kinsmen shortly before he travelled to America

He further revealed how his auntie confiscated the property and has remained adamant about letting him have it back

Famous Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, best known as Speed Darlington, is enraged as he calls out his mother's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly taking over his land.

The controversial act revealed that his kinsmen gifted him the land in I994. After that, he travelled to America; five years later, Helen Chinasa confiscated his property.

Speed Darlington fires shots mum's sister over his land. Credit: @speeddarlingontv

Source: Instagram

According to Akpi, the elderly woman has built a Sabbath church on the land and is steadily collecting offerings from her members. She is adamant about letting him retrieve his possession.

The singer revealed that Chinasa allegedly held meetings to plan his killing.

Speed also stated that he will not die before his mother's sister because she is older than him, and if she proceeds with the plan against him, he will be obliged to seek other alternative ways against her as well.

He further told the woman to go back to her husband's house and face those who are tormenting her there instead of dragging his property with him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's call-out

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ite_mmiri:

"This voice is alway funny even when he is serious."

ray15th:

"I like how he’s calling her out. Chinasa my Mama sister."

chinaza_chizzylyon:

"Nawa ohhhh,make my namesake return our Akpi land oh."

onlyone_tata_:

"Chinaza if anything happen to Akpi you no go like am."

hypemaniceberry:

"I am an akpian gather here let’s know how to help out presido."

glitzlingerie:

"Chinasa hapu akpi ka onuru mmiri togbo iko...nwanyi adighi etinye aka na ala. Pericoma ka apikwa gi koboko."

chinenyeikpa:

"She no consult you before using the land, if so that's bad."

Source: Legit.ng