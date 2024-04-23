Popular Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe as left many worried as called out his friend and colleague Sydney Talker over the wellbeing of their singer Khaid

Recall that the fast-rising artist trended on the social media after a video of him on an intensive hospital bed went viral

Carter during a recent live video, noted that Sydney who apparently manages the young talent has freud to pick the calls of anybody since the sudden update

Popular Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe has readied the alarm concerning the heath state of fast-rising singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon aka Khaid.

Legit.ng reported a few days ago that a video of the young artist in pain while being rushed to a hospital went viral on social media.

Carter Efe calls out Sydney Talker over Khaid's health. Credit: @khaisxr, @carterefe

Source: Instagram

There news spread that he was diagnosed with internal bleeding, although his management has yet to release an official statement regarding his current health condition.

Carter Efe openly confronted his colleague, Sydney Talker about the health of his record label signee, Khaid.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sydney previously made a post begging Nigerians to pray for Khaid, without divulging more details

Carter, a close friend of Sydney Carter, turned to Instagram Live to criticise him for attempting to keep quiet about the issue.

He claimed he has been contacting Sydney for follow up and hasn’t gotten any response, same as many others that have reached out to him to inquire about Khaid.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pr3ttythang5:

"Clout Khaid when come meet Carter for house last week and Carter posted it on snap."

investor_fo_:

"Once Cater is involved it’s automatically turn to PR Stunt Una well done."

pj.stars:

"As far as say Carter don put mouth for the matter, I'm convinced it was a PR all along."

throwbacknaijatvv:

"Because of social media trends wey una dey do, we don't know When they are serious or joking for trends."

iam_egroyce:

"For this comment section it’s obvious you all take everything for joke."

kellytrigger1:

"Tell am to drop the album or Ep, we go stream am no worry.>>>>>>>>"

xpensive_fatima:

"Wait is Carter efe serious ? I don't know wether to take him serious or if he's joking cos this guy Mumu Na pro max."

Carter Efe slams Young Duu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Carter Efe had slammed Young Duu for calling him out.

He said that he had done nothing but help Young Duu with his career after he had a problem with his former record label boss, Portable.

Carter Efe said that God would judge the young singer.

Source: Legit.ng