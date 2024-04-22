Fast-rising Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has been called out by one of his countrymen following his birthday celebration

Recall that the Marlian artist added a new year to his age on April 22 and bragged about buying a new mansion worth over N500 million

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) shared pictures of Zino's old house to make shocking claims

A Nigerian man has come forward to make serious claims about fast-rising singer Zinoleesky's new mansion.

Recall that the Afrobeats artist made headlines on the morning of April 22 for reportedly acquiring a N500 million mansion to celebrate his 24th birthday.

Man spills details about Zinoleesky's new mansion. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley, the singer's record label CEO, shared a video of his newest crib on Instagram.

However, a few hours after that, an internet user identified as ThatGuy, uploaded various screenshots from the video shared to argue that Zino didn't purchase the house he claimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He alleged that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker renovated the ground floor of the former building he used for his previous birthday celebration to deceive netizens.

The man wrote:

"The same house wey zino snap Hin last birthday pics, na the same house dem claim say he just buy, dem just repackage the floor."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to claims about Zinoleesky's Mansion

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anikegoldofficial:

"It’s well sha Esha rora pa iro."

mayorrichie_07:

"Nothing concern VibezFamily button>>>"

slim_daddy13:

"When una start to de use VAR for instagram?"

official_2val:

"Maybe last year him they pay rent this year him done finally buy am congrats more keys sha."

geepapilofresh:

"Who also observe the mikano gen also in the position if you also see this hit the like button too much lies everywhere."

abuja_gist:

"Maybe he was renting it then but just bought it now."

Video from Zinoleesky's newborn's naming ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zinoleesky threw a party for his first child, a baby girl.

Videos from the baby's naming ceremony stirred backlash as netizens slammed Zino for holding his daughter's christening in the trenches.

Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng