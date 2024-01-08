Nigerian street singer Zinoleesky was criticised by netizens after a viral online video of his daughter's naming ceremony surfaced

Legit.ng reported that the Marlian signee announced the arrival of his first child, a girl, with pictures of him doing fatherly duties

The environment where the newborn's naming ceremony took place left many with questions concerning his income

Marlian signee Oniyide Azeez, best known as Zinoleesky, has faced massive backlash online following the birth of his newborn Zendaya.

Legit.ng reported that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

Video from Zinoleesky's daughter naming ceremony trends. Credit: @olofofonaija, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The newborn's naming ceremony was held recently, and a video made its way online.

Netizens were unimpressed with the vicinity where the grand occasion was held.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Zinoleesky's daughter's naming ceremony

See the reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

m.e.r.i.t_bharbie:

"This guy talk well, I love him already,, but many no like true talk.I cover you with the blood of Jesus."

fortune__25:

"Seyi 10 - Zino 0."

officialmusic234:

"Sharap!!!…..when Zino did naming of Zendaya, he was in hiding and was on the least low. Let the niga breath…I’m glad he came back with a very good song."

1hundred_x_100:

"Shey you don forget say he still dey try hide himself due to the recent incident’ make una dey try reason."

pure_gra_ce:

"It’s only burna boy that owns my type of Camaro."

roseandy08':

"If to say u be Yoruba and understand family matter wella u go grab."

newplanet_ltd:

"First child must be frm parent home culture is culture."

Source: Legit.ng