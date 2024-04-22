A video from Zinoleesky's birthday celebration as a Muslim cleric prayed for him has emerged online

In the viral video, the cleric reflected on the challenges Zinoleesky faced, adding that God turned them into blessings for the Marlian signee

Zinoleesky's boss, Naira Marley, alongside the celebrant's family, friends and associates, were spotted in the video

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, who recently made headlines for acquiring a new mansion on his birthday, was spotted in a video with a Muslim cleric praying for him.

In the trending video, Zinoleesky bowed his head as the cleric recalled some of the challenges the singer faced on and off social media following singer Mohbad's death.

Aside from Naira Marley and Sam Larry, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zino was repeatedly dragged over Mohbad's death, and it got to the point that the youngster had to yank off Marlian label from his Instagram bio.

The Muslim cleric, who spoke in the Yoruba language, shared how God turned the criticisms against Zino into blessings.

He further said that God put detractors looking forward to the singer's fall to shame.

"They were pouring hot water on you, but God was replacing it with cold water," the cleric said in the video.

Watch the video Muslim cleric at Zinoleesky's birthday below:

Netizens react as Muslim cleric charges Zinoleesky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens slammed the cleric, while others claimed he had been bribed. Read the comments below:

ajibola3243:

"The unfortunate clerics."

monday_macauly:

"Alpha Dey find wetin e go chop button."

okikiola_jnr09:

"This wan don collect money alfa Wereh."

bnxn007:

"In a Space of 4 Months marlains don invite 2 Alfa mohbad spirit no gree for them oh."

amure_13:

"The Last Alfa wey Tell them Truth dem no invite am come again! Na The atenu own dem call…. This one don chop dodo."

lamidex_01:

"Why em no invite the first Alfa? I wan know o."

