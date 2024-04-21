Nigerian street-pop artist Naira Marley recently got people talking as he went all out to celebrate his former signee Zinoleesky on his birthday

Naira Marley's post celebrating Zinoleesky's birthday revealed that the singer is now a house owner as he took his fans on a tour of the new crib

The Marlian, in his birthday post celebrating his former signee, called Zino "My Loyalist" for standing by him during his recent ordeal

Nigerian Street-pop maestro Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, recently created a stir online with a video of Zinoleesky he posted on his page to celebrate his former signee.

In the viral clip, Naira Marley and Zino were sighted dancing together as the latter celebrates turning a year older.

Video of Naira Marley celebrating Zinoleesky as he acquires a new house trends. Photo credit: @zinoleesky/@nairamarley

Naira Marley showered the former Marlian Records signee with accolades for his dexterity, hard work and consistency.

In the viral clip, Naira Marley also showered off Zinoleesky's newly acquired house. He hailed Zino's taste noting that the singer's Interior decoration was beautiful.

"My loyalist" - Naira Marley hails Zinoleesky

In his birthday post celebrating Zino, Naira Marley called the former Marlian artist a loyalist.

This comment is an acknowledgement of how Zinoleesky stayed loyal and supported him throughout his recent ordeals amidst the Justice for Mohbad movement.

Read an excerpt of Naira Marley's birthday post celebrating Zinoleesky:

"Happy Gday @zinoleesky. And congrats on ur new house the interior is crazyyyyyy won’t lie.. more blessing my loyalist baba zendayah.. Marlians lawa…"

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Naira Marley's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Naira Marley's celebrating Zino:

@zinoleesky:

"Rich gang still rich."

@sandrabenede:

"Happy Birthday Ferrari Boy more blessings."

@lucy___q:

"Marlins important members day."

@teeboss44:

"Na that Ferrari gan gan dey pain them."

@olawells03:

"Baba zendaya tii ko gbo paaa."

@jajavandross:

"Some one said Banku in the background that’s to show @zinoleesky take’s drugs and not just drug but Crake."

@babydeejah11:

"Ameen ya rabb❤️ happy birthday big element."

@lyconcash_7:

"Make dem add sound to that song make we chop am."

@cray_fish01:

"Omo te pa nko? How you want take live long?"

