Nigerian fast-rising singer Zinoleesky spurred reactions after he was spotted for the first time driving his Ferrari

Legit.ng reported that the Marlian signee announced the arrival of his luxury ride on June 3, 2023, during his fight with Seyi Vibes

The trending video of Zino in his whip caught the attention of many as they pointed out interesting observations

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oniyide Azeez, professionally known as Zinoleesky, has been spotted driving his Ferrari on the busy roads of Lagos.

Legit.ng reported that there have been speculations about the whip belonging to his music management, owned by famous street singer Naira Marley.

For the first time since the luxury ride arrived in June 3, 2023, a video showed the singer driving his cherished ride.

In a previous report the Marlian signee faced massive backlash online following the birth of his newborn Zendaya.

Legit.ng broke the news that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

The newborn's naming ceremony was held recently, and a video made its way online. Netizens were unimpressed with the vicinity where the grand occasion was held.

Fans react to Video of Zinoleesky in his Ferrari

Netizens quickly noticed that the Marlian singer was driving his expensive car without the comfort of an air conditioner despite the recent hot weather.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boilarfrosh:

"Why e no use AC."

nairobi_living_large:

"Fuel don cost,"

oladc663:

"Rich man dey drive Ferrari poor man dey get idea‍♂️what a life."

tinnydc__19:

"Na him dey drive am na una dey complain AC."

saucemg:

"Una really mumu person wey fit buy car worth a lot like this na ac una dey concerned about and most of una no even fit afford es 330 lol."

jasionk:

"Dey play you don’t know how much fuel cost now."

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could save him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

