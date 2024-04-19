Late Nigerian movie star Junior Pope continues to trend days after his untimely demise as his colleague Eve Esin reacts to some trends making the rounds about the actor online

Eve Esin's post on social media came hours after netizens dragged her colleague Destiny Etiko for using sultry images of herself to mourn Junior Pope

The Port-Harcourt-based actress, in a post shared on her social media page, reacted to Destiny Etiko and Verydarkman's post about Junior Pope days after his unfortunate demise

Nearly 10 days after his demise, Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, continues to trend online.

One of Junior Pope's closest pals in the movie industry, Eve Esin, recently stirred emotions on social media with comments about her late friend she posted online.

Eve Esin laments how some of her colleagues have used Junior Pope to stir traffic to their social media pages.

Eve Esin, in her post, slammed Junior Pope's colleagues, who she claimed have gradually started using the late actor for content creation.

In the trending post, Eve Esin noted that empathy and sympathy no longer exist. She averred that it aches her heart to see Junior Pope's industry colleagues use him for content creation.

Eve Esin slams Destiny Etiko and VDM

The actress' post came hours after netizens dragged Destiny Etiko online for using some sultry images of herself to mourn Junior Pope.

Eve Esin's post also reacted to Verydarkman's video, in which he revealed how he ignored Junior Pope's DMs weeks before he passed.

See Eve Esin's post below:

Eve Esin's comment stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Eve Esin's post:

@idigoogonna:

"If it is one disqualified BBN housemate they will do go-funding but now there is a need for that they are busy using his picture to gain views. Di ara."

@chicapparelhub_:

"She just said the truth . We have lost our empathy and sympathy as humans. Everything is now for click, likes and views . It doesn’t concern us who is hurting."

@jennybest4310:

"Aside from the family you are building, nobody really cares."

@perrysignature2:

"It's a lesson we all most learn, while u are still here please enjoy your life and don't suffer ur self to impress others don't live for others , if you die they will forget u almost immediately."

@gabbyellarh:

"Everyone moved on so quick."

@_chimdiyah:

"Social media made it easy for people to move on easily, cause new trends / topics sets in and almost everyone immediately forgets we were grieving. I Dont know if it's a good or bad thing. This is Life. It is well."

@rukiahpassawee:

"While the dead is not yet buried and people are acting like nothing happened. Sad."

@dionn_luxempire:

"No empathy and sympathy at all!"

@beeluxury.ng:

"Even VDM sef Joined the clout chaser."

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"She spoke nothing but the truth."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

