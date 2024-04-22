Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley caught the attention of many with a video he shared celebrating the birthday of his twins

The sensational clip captured the little girls dressing like their father with outfits they took from his wardrobe

Naira was, however, overjoyed for the lives of his children and reassured them of his unending affection

Popular Nigerian singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, exercised his proud dad moments on the timeline as he marked the birthdays of his lovely twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat Fashola.

The excited dad shared a video of his girls doing a drip check with accessories and attires from the singer’s wardrobe.

Naira Marley shares playful moments with twin daughters to celebrate their birthday. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

One wore a blue Balaclava on a face cap and a multicoloured oversized top, while the other put on a black hoodie on a face cap.

Naira Marley was spotted as he videoed the little women trying to mimic his thuggy attitude, which caught the attention of his fans and flowers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his caption, he wrote:

“Happy birthday @marliantwinning. The real Naira Marley. My lovely daughters. Love you.”

Watch his post below:

Netizens react to Naira Marley’s video

Fans and followers of the controversial singer celebrated his beautiful twins, as few spotted the similarities in their physical traits.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

baby809064:

"Dis ones go grow turn agbero drug addict for long streets soon."

bobbygadgetshub:

"They’d soon be sm**king, worry less. That sounds great right!!! Fuuu."

gabyarow:

"My favorite twins! Happy birthday my lovelies."

iam_yaskiri:

"Insha Allah you will eat fruit of ur labour and Almighty Allah protection on them HBD."

joetams_photography:

"This ones go be like their father them don dey do hand like that at this age."

last___b:

"Make una no bi like your father oo, apayan ni oo."

mrbanky_2:

"I hope they get bullied just the way you and samlary bullied mohbad and may they also experience every torment you guys gave mohbad insha."

Clips from Zinoleesky's newborn's naming ceremony trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ma Pariwo crooner welcomed his first child, a bouncing baby girl.

Clips from the baby's naming ceremony in the trenches stirred backlash online as netizen slammed Zino for holding his daughter's christening in a place.

Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng