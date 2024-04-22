Old-time Nollywood actors Gloria and Norbert Young left many gushing online following their recent appearance

The seasoned stars were captured a jolly time they had a party as they both sang and danced to the infectious rhythms of Madonna's 1986 classic, 'La Isla Bonita'

Fans and followers of the elderly lovebirds couldn't help but share their interesting takes on the chemistry between them

Veteran Nollywood actors Gloria and Norbert Young recently relived one of their youthful moments.

The revered stars delighted their fans by sharing a glimpse of a recent gathering, showcasing the vibrant musical festivities they were immersed in.

Gloria and Norbert Young trend online following their recent outing.

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a matching sea green asoebi attire, the beloved Tinsel star and his wife radiated elegance, with the woman adding a touch of peach gele to complete her ensemble.

The seasoned lovebirds evoked nostalgia and captivated many as they joyfully sang and danced to Madonna's 1986 hit 'La Isla Bonita'.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Gloria and Norbert Young's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olaide_bimbo:

"Love dey sweet for old age sha...."

seyi_fasuyi:

"See my people ooo in Owambe party. I love this Mama. Broooostttt! One love."

shawnfaqua:

"Papa was a rolling stone!..and mama was the calm to the storm.."

okorie8324:

"This is lovely, what an understanding couple."

empressnjamah:

"My daddy and his QUEEN."

millicentini:

"One of the few people that gives hope to the younger ones that marriage is indeed a beautiful thing."

helen_paul608:

"I pray that the day will last thy wind fast tropical the highland breeze… all the nation wide free… this is i love to be… life is like Bonita."

munisayoola:

"Both of you always make my head swell, i love the way you love each other."

serahclara:

"Yes ma you really did.. So beautiful seeing you both again."

