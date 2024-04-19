Popular Nigerian singer Portable has shown love to his wife, Omobewaji, as she turns a new age to the joy of fans

The Tony Montana star’s partner celebrated her birthday on April 19, 2024, and the music star shared her photos online

Many netizens however seemed to spot similarities between the singer's wife and crossdresser Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s wife, Omobewaji, recently turned a new age.

On April 19, 2024, her music star husband took to his official Instagram page to share the news of the big occasion with fans.

Portable celebrates wife's birthday. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Tony Montana crooner shared a series of photos of Bewaji rocking a traditional outfit and headgear then he accompanied the snaps with a caption where he addressed their relationship.

Portable appeared to be throwing shade with his caption as he prayed for things not to spoil between them while also noting that anybody who didn’t want good things for them would be put to shame.

He wrote:

“He No Go Spoil For Me And You Anybody waiting for you to be shamed will witness your fame and celebration.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Portable’s birthday message to his wife

Portable’s birthday message sparked a series of reactions from netizens with many of them acknowledging Bewaji as the singer’s main wife. Others however noted that the celebrant looked like Bobrisky in her photos. Read some of their comments below:

Tossygold:

“Omo Bewaji fine oooo. With or without make up she’s beautiful .”

Leemarh_28:

“Love the way you love her .”

Highly_inflammable1:

“The only QUEEN ZEH that we LOVE.”

Tifebliss:

“Emi ogathe real housewife of Lagos .”

Asekun_lowo:

“HBD mama Zeh llnp.”

Adesola_abikeade:

“She's extremely beautifullllllll.”

fineboyokola:

“Our wife .”

Official_heniola_harderoju:

“Why she come resemble Brotherhood? ”

officialcelebrity_shin:

“Happy birthday Original MAMA ZEE❤️ GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE BOO.”

Swizzybellanaija:

“I come da think say na bob ooo ”

Lostboiignf:

“Osumo Bobrisky.”

Queengbem:

“Your wife don turn bobrisky o.”

Dominicvibez:

“Walahi she resemble Bob ”

Cute_rikkie:

“I thought it was Bob.”

iam_oluwatimilehin7:

“Thought it was bobrisky at first ”

Olawaleadekoya:

“I first think say you wan type epistle for Bob risky ni sha.”

Portable calls out girlfriend Queen Dami

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable Zazu called out the wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami, who is also his mistress, over her refusal to have a child with him.

Portable, who has numerous baby mamas, voiced his frustration in reaction to Queen Dami's comment. He revealed how he cared for her when everyone turned against her.

The Tony Montana of London said he showed her love by making her live in his house, yet she seemed to be dissatisfied with his good deeds.

Source: Legit.ng