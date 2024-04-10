Portable has called his wife, Bewaji, the insect that eats his money in a video sighted on social media as the couple play at home

In the video, Bewaji was busy making up while her husband was filming her as he said that her mother also knows that he was her father

Portable also noted that people are just saying that she used a tablet that would make her fat not knowing that it was his money that was making her fat

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olaolomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable has warmed the hearts of his fans with in a video he made with his wife.

In the clip, Zazu was seen hailing his wife, Bewaji. According to him, she is the insect that eats his money.

Portable noted that people are just claiming that Bewaji used a tablet that would make her big. He explained that it wasn't the table but she has been feeding fat on his money.

Portable gushes over wife in new video. Photo credit @omobewaji_ewetomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

Portable says he is Bewaji's dad

In the clip, Portable mentioned that he was the one who raised his wife. The controversial singer added that his mother-in-law also knew that he was the real father of his wife.

He composed a song as he continued to make fun of her while making this recording.

This is not the first time that the singer would be showing love to his wife publicly. He explained how Bewaji suffered with him and he called her his daughter.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable for his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@kits__acessories_by_mid3:

"Team zeh hit the like bottom."

@maasoroju:

"Next song wey portable go release na kokoro jewojewo."

@distinct_gold:

"The fact that Portable holds his wife in high esteem and still takes care of his other baby mamas… so tey everyboddy self sabi their place… Is worth commending… See as the wife Dey glitter."

@shin.darabk:

"Even mawu mawu without better food and peace of mind na zero mama zeh nation."

@sosng187:

"Meanwhile the one wey marry only one wife don chop breakfast."

@highly_inflammable1:

"The only queen of Zeh that we love."

@call_me_classic_keji:

"God wen the fact that he’s always proud of his wife . Na husband material."

@hennives_beacon:

"Na only Bewaji de enjoy Portable the rest de suffer ."

@oluwarantimi_vibes:

"Did I just hear baby stop. This portable no resemble baby ooo."

@tifeh.makinde:

"See her mouth like stop stop like say the hyping no dey sweet her, my gender!"

Portable warns Ashabii Simple

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had slammed his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, because of his first wife.

According to him, Ashabi Simple had granted an interview where she spoke about her love life.

He warned her that he was sneaking to sleep with her as he had to pacify his wife for having baby mamas outside.

Source: Legit.ng