Top Nigerian singer Davido has joined the growing list of celebrities showing support for chess master Tunde Onakoya

Onakoya’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess-playing streak in a 58-hour marathon has drawn the attention of many

Videos went viral showing the moment Davido, Chioma, and some 30BG crew members showed up in Times Square to support the chess player

Singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has shown great support for the Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, as he attempts to break a Guinness World Record.

The 29-year-old chess master’s attempt has drawn the attention of many Nigerians, including celebrities, as he embarks on a mission to break the record for the longest chess-playing streak by playing for 58 hours without losing.

Shortly after singer Adekunle Gold visited Times Square to support Tunde Onakoya with his presence, Davido also followed suit.

A series of videos that made the rounds online captured the moment the DMW boss, his wife Chioma, his manager, Asa Asika, and some other 30BG crew members arrived at the chess-playing venue.

In the clip, a group of Nigerians had gathered around Onakoya while drumming and singing when they were alerted about Davido’s presence. The crowd could not hide their excitement at having the superstar in their midst. Onakoya also got up to acknowledge the Grammy-nominated musician with a hug.

Reactions as Davido supports Tunde Onakoya

Davido and his crew’s presence at Times Square to support Tunde Onakoya sparked a series of heartwarming reactions online. Read some of them below:

official_littleman:

“001 no be guyname Obo for a reason❤️.”

Mopelola693:

“Wow I’m blushing on his behalf.”

boss_aminat:

“We Dey support Abeg .”

Unkn0w.n__:

“He's a genuine person.”

Zawf_black:

“OBO dey for everybody no worry.”

Melvizzleskillz:

“This is the real BBLBlack Brotherly Love❤️.”

Akh1m_:

“A Nigerian Supporting A Nigerian .”

Thistolulope:

“See how Davido is comfortably walking around there, and those people sef were coordinated. Did slap fly around? Learn to respect yourself in this Nigeria.”

modee_belle:

“Is the noise not too distracting?”

Georgezaki100k:

“001 is all about fun, support and love❤️”

ruggedajebutter:

“He doesn’t need the noise. He is playing chess.”

miss.panna:

“Too much noise for chess ooo.”

Amazingemem:

“Let's hope they are distracting his opponent.”

shapeessentials:

“Success has many friends congratulations.”

Officialsugar_j:

“David is just too adorable.”

kween_esther:

“Nigerians and support …. Morale high.”

olisa3loka:

“That guy that came close to Davido shouting OBO is lucky because if the location were to be naija, Lati for wear am 500 for em left ear em get luck say na New York.”

Onakoya beats renowned chess master in New York

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tunde Onakoya defeated another chess master who challenged him on the streets of New York, United States.

The challenger gave up and couldn't finish the duel after the Nigerian made 13 brilliant moves against him.

