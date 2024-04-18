Nollywood actor Mike Godson has taken to social media to share his latest achievement with netizens

The movie star announced that he had bought another house in the UK and also shared a video of the property

The news sparked a series of reactions from Mike Godson’s fans and numerous celebrity colleagues

Popular Nigerian actor Mike Godson is once again a homeowner in the United Kingdom to the joy of fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page on April 17, 2024, the movie star announced that he had gotten himself another property in Great Britain.

Not stopping there, Godson shared a video of his latest house and showed off some of its surroundings. The movie star walked proudly in his garden and to the entrance of his property while having a cup of tea.

In the caption of the video he wrote:

“Another one here #Grateful”

Fans and celebs congratulate Mike Godson

Shortly after the news of the actor’s new house in the UK was shared online many of his fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to his comment section to react. Read some of their reactions below:

alexxekubo:

“Congrats Mike Ekubo, the family is proud of you. Grandma mistakenly swallowed shovel, pls send funds.”

Official_hydith:

“Congratulations.”

Tissynnachi:

“Congratulations Micko Blanco.”

ikogbonna:

“.”

Nazoekezie:

“Congrats .”

Crazeclown:

“Congratulations.”

ogusbaba:

“Congratulations brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

officialsammyleennamdi:

“Big man Congratulations.”

Chynwoye:

“Why were you looking at the flower like say na chewing stick ”

mirrorrredd:

“You are having your morning cup of English tea while walking in the back garden and picking dandelions. If ever tell me you are in England without saying you are in England was a video. Keep warm and enjoy xx.”

