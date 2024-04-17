A social media user has written a short piece about Chioma Adeleke, wife of Davido, amid the leaked video of her husband

An American model had shared the video of what transpired between the 'If' crooner and her as the lady claimed Davido said he was married

In the note written by Dr Penking, he said that Chioma was a humble and quiet woman as her type was no longer created

Dr Penking, a popular social media user has eulogised the good qualities of Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Davido. In the post on social media, the medical personality said good things about her.

Legit.ng had reported that an American model had leaked a video of what occurred between her and Davido. She claimed the singer told her he was not married.

In the message posted by the medical doctor, he said Chioma first had relationship issues with Davido, and many people wanted her publicly disgrace her man and probably leave her marriage.

Dr. Penking says Chioma is humble

Painting a good picture of the woman who welcomed twins last year, he said she was quiet and humble.

Dr. Penking also noted that the kind of wife that the Grammy nominee has was no longer created. He added that only two are remaining and they are in the East.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what the man said about Chioma. Here are some of the comments below:

@aladiautos:

"Some people will still come here and criticize, let’s be honest Chioma’s level of self respect is top notch."

@resilient.king:

"She’s only enduring because money Na water."

@browniwales:

"Truly Mrs Davido self worth need to be studied whoever that raised her did a perfect job. A queen. I love her bcos of the way she carry herself my favorite person."

@juices_it:

"I honestly respect her emotional intelligence"

@veestreats_ph:

"It not about endurance or her taking rubb*sh its about not bringing her dirty laundry on socials media and giving un important people the right to comment on your life."

@officialjulietpeter:

"Y’all just make sure you don’t break her, everyone has a breaking point."

@her_majestyjoy:

"Make she maintain her crown abeg ,we no need such crown."

@jummy_jay90s:

"She’s only enduring because of Money."

@sb_nationaltreasure:

"lol most ladies here just dey envy her lmao yall go through worse in your relationships and marriages but because your partner isn’t a celebrity you can’t make it to the gram and I’m sure most of you wouldn’t even mind to be in her shoes lol only except the child loss blessed memory."

@apache_teee:

"The simple truth is she got home training and she’s married to a rich guy simple. Everything pure."

