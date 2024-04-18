BBNaija Phyna's lawyer and the acting president for a body that guides content creators disclosed the meeting they had with Multichoice over her unpaid debt

This is coming days after Phyna dragged the organisers of the reality TV show for not meeting up with their agreements

The Level Up star's team, via a video recording, narrated how BBNaija organisers want them to compromise as they disclosed their grounds

The acting president of the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), Micheal Obinna along with BBNaija star Phyna's lawyer Olawale Amousa has shared an update about the unsettled debt Multichoice is owing the 2022 Level UP winner.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna while calling out BBNaija organisers, revealed she was yet to receive all her prizes.

While Phyna received the N50 million grand prize from the reality TV show, new details claimed that the entertainment company owed her 1 BTC, a trip to Maldives or Jamaica via Travelbeta, and more.

In their recent meeting with Multichoice, her legal team declined their offer to aspect the 2022 equivalent of the 1 BTC (which was 13 million naira) and insisted on its current market value.

Travelbeta offered a trip to Morocco or Kenya, which the hype priestess' team also rejected because they had initially offered her a trip to Maldives or Jamaica.

However, other agreements with Pepsi and Unik Soap have been shifted to tomorrow, April 19.

See the statement below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Phyna's legal team

Fans and netizens praised the reality TV star for earnestly fighting for her right without conceding.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

3115_brenda:

"Most people should learn from Phyna that's you have to speak up for your self."

darmiepwetty:

"A closed mouth is a closed destiny. Why them no pay her when it was 13million."

okafi_:

"I’m glad Phyna didn’t bend for anyone, despite blogs and people trying to silent her. Something she actually worked for too, for that matter. Good one, Phyna. Now we await the physical delivery."

michael_osamwonyi:

"Nice one, however standard business practice shows that the rate at which the 1BTC was promised at that time is what will be fulfilled. It can't be given at the recent rate forget it."

tha_big_kush____:

"No gree o this show na why people no like you so you need collect everything Collectable."

josephesther734:

"Phyna gave us a show for 72 days and even in reunion... infact I never recover from level up season... so MultiChoice give that girl her cash prize she deserves it."

Phyna says she is depressed over Multichoice's debt

The Reality TV star dosclosed via her Instagram Live, how she became depressed following the reunion because Multichoice made things difficult for her.

She stated that she was not given her money or rewards to which she was due.

Phyna made it clear that she wanted her BTC, valued at more than N90 million, and the two-person trip, which she was suppose to embark on via Travelbeta.

Source: Legit.ng