A magistrate court in Ikorodu has ordered that late Mohbad's wife should do the controversial DNA test

Joseph Aloba had ordered her daughter-in-law to do a DNA test to determine the paternity of his grandchild

The magistrate declared that Wunmi should be served at her last known address and it was stated that she should go ahead with the process

An end seemed to be coming to the controversial DNA test that late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has been battling with.

Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba had insisted that his daughter-in-law should do the test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson.

In the court statement sighted online, a Magistrate court sitting in Ikorodu area of Lagos state said that the mother of one must do the test.

Aloba 's lawyer makes a complaint

In the lengthy message, one of the lawyers of Joseph Aloba stated that they have been trying to serve her the DNA notice but to no avail.

The court ordered that the letter should be served at her last address.

Recall that Wunmi had given reasons for not doing the DNA test. She had opened up to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, that she was waiting for her father-in-law's lawyers to contact her. She also noted that she would not be the one to pay for the test.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trialed the post made about the test. Here are some of the comments below:

@daddyfreeze:

"Finally, so people can now rest and she can focus on her life and move on... what about the toxicology report? E don dey near one year o."

@martinmoselle:

"Mohbad’s dad should do DNA too, he might not be Mohbad’s dad."

@risa_exclusive_crown_imagining:

"If you support DNA gather here."

@an_na_bella11:

"Finally everybody can now rest. And if the child is Mohbad’s child truly, she should sue all of them."

@slickdimple:

"Who wants to place a bet? Liam is Mohbad’s son."

@oshodiayo:

"Autopsy is abandoned and DNA is now mandatory #Clowns."

@badt_girl_riri:

"Welcome to Nigeria,where DNA is now known as autopsy."

@zevigins:

"Why must she wait for COURT to force her to do the DNA?"

@aramideskitchen:

"This is what she has been waiting for anyway."

@effedeborah:

"Can’t wait to see her sh@me y’all that were at+acking her."

Wunmi's sister defends her

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's sister-in-law rose in defense of her sister.

She came up with what she thought could be done before Liam's paternity would be proven.

In a video she made, she said that late Mohbad's paternity needed to be confirmed first before they could go ahead with that of his son.

The fans of the singer were not happy with what she said and they reacted to it.

