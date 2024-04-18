Famous Nigerian actor Zubby Michael buzzed the internet in what seemed like a confrontation with his critics

Recall that the vibrant thespian has been under fire for a couple days because he refused to publicly mourn his late colleague and friend, Junior Pope

In a recent post, Zubby gave reasons for why he was yet to, which ignited another round of furry from social media users

Popular Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has reacted to the backlashes he has received for not publicly mourning his late colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Recall that as news of Junior Pope's death spread online, netizens chastised Zubby Michael, who was the best man at Junior Pope's wedding and close friend, for failing to grieve for him.

Zubby Michael speaks mourning Junior Pope online. Credit: @zubymichael, @jnrpope, @angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

The actor did not do any traditional social media post in honor of the departed, but instead chose to share casual hangout videos of himself living his best life.

In response to the critiques he received, he encouraged his people to rest, noting that not everything needed to be shared.

"Make una rest no be by posting," he said.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Zubby's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ogee_chukwu:

"Someone like me find it very hard to type RIP for someone."

vera_classic_hairs:

"Same people talking if their friend die they next day they go to their various business, most of them don’t even mourn their own blood , after two days they go back to work, it is always coming to media to impose something on someone else when it’s get to their turn they can’t even do.

"I don’t know how people took the media so personal that they justify good person through what they portray here . Posting a dead person will quantify you’re mourning where as people send some people’s parents to early grave and will still pay you condolence visit at the end."

m.m.a_j:

Abeg oooo make una leave @zubbymichael alone, I don't want anything to happen to him abeg....zubby can never catch cruise with Pope, you all remove zubby name from your mouth! He lost a friend allow him to mourn him the way he want."

mc_eazi:

"The same set of People wen castigate and crucify Yul Edochie @yuledochie for not posting saying because JP no support he marriage to @judyaustin1 na em dey here dey applaud Zubby say no be by posting, I fear who no fear ona for this country, just dey do your things people will always talk."

jb__novia:

"No be my posting but you post late mr ibu. Wow."

Source: Legit.ng