Top Nigerian actor Zubby Michael might have something to say Angela Okorie made heinous claims about him

Recall that the elegant actress opened up on reasons Zubby was yet to publicly mourn their late colleague Junior Pope

In a recent update, the vibrant movie star shared some interesting posts on social media page that caught the attention of many

Ace Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has reacted to Angela Okorie's poignant allegation against him towards their late colleague Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Recall that the screen goodness dared Zubby to make a mourning post about Junior Pope who was tragically involved in a boat mishap that occurred in Anam river Anambra state.

Zubby Michael weighs in on Angela Okorie’s allegation. Credit: @jnrpope, @zubbymichael, @angelaokorie

Angela further disclosed that Zubby is always fighting everyone in the industry, and the deceased was his boss. See further buttressed on their relationship.

The vibrant actor, amid the online agitation around him, took to his Instagram story channel to share posts of his fans and friends praying for him and hailing him.

One among the series to he shred wrote:

"Unstoppable, infallible, unbreakable"

See the post below:

Zubby reacts to Angela Okorie's allegation about Junior Pope

The fearless actress, in a previous report by Legit.ng, shook up social media with allegations levelled at her colleague Zubby Michael.

A recent Instagram live video by the Nollywood starlet saw her unleash a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues. She started by naming names, and Zubby Michael was first on the list.

The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

The film icon had earlier made a public plea to her female colleagues about the pandemic of snatching husbands. She noted that it had become the norm for actresses to be interested in married men.

