A video of Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, attending her hubby's mega show at the Madison Square Garden creates a stir online

The videos of Chioma at the MSG supporting her hubby come days after Davido had trended online on allegations of him cheating on his wife

A viral clip of Davido on his knees begging an American body model for a private romp session was one of the reasons why Chioma's decision to be at OBO's show was questioned

Days after Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, had trended online for allegedly cheating on his wife, Chioma, she was sighted at his concert supporting him.

Clips of Chioma at Davido's landmark concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York has people talking online.

Netizens react to viral clips of Chioma attending Davido's concert at the MSG. Photo credit: @davido/@sabiradio

In the trending video, Chioma Adeleke was seen enjoying herself while watching her hubby perform at the Iconic MSG.

Chioma flicks a finger at haters

However, the viral clip of Chioma at the MSG making the rounds online got people talking as they questioned her decision to continue to support Davido.

But it seems Chioma doesn't care about all the cheating scandals, comments, and reactions that are making the rounds online.

In the clip, Chioma flicked her middle finger at the camera as if she didn't care about the cheating scandals about Davido making the rounds.

This isn't the first time Chef Chi has attended her hubby's international concerts. Legit.ng recalls reporting how Chioma turned up for Davido's homecoming show in Atlanta.

Watch the viral video here:

Reactions trail Chioma's video

Here some of the comments that trailed Chioma's video as she attends her hubby's show at the MSG:

@socio_comics:

"Is it just me? Chioma is now looking like a black American in my eye."

@hormotee17:

"See all dat things dat happen na stunt.....why is it dat wen he wants to av a show there must be saga.....na plan work jare."

@chinwe_emelda:

"Very understanding wife."

@__melanie.xoxo:

"The day chioma will share a post by herself on her page eehn.. internet go scatter."

@inumidun_:

"As long as she’s happy it’s her business, none of us would want our sisters or children to suffer in poverty with a faithful man either."

@tunu_nturro:

"She isn't happy, God protect you dear."

@oakvine__realty:

"She’s so beautiful sha."

@stitchedxada_:

"Chef Chi said “can’t hear y’all speaking loud” I love her."

@_nshira_:

"I have watched this video like 5 times."

@thriftwithsm:

"Chef çhí please post for us see your phone in your hand."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended where Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

