Videos from Davido's sold-out show at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in the US have emerged online

Davido, who performed most of his hit songs, brought the likes of Teni, Zlatan Ibile, including Ghana's Stonebwoy on stage

The DMW label boss also warmed hearts after he paid off part of a female fan's student loan of $50k (Over N50m) on stage

Nigerian international star David Adeleke Davido once again put Afrobeats at the forefront as he shut down the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for the first time ever.

Davido performed many of his hit songs, from Skelewu to Stand Strong, Feel, Unavailable, among others, at the historic location as a part of his lengthy Timeless Tour.

Davido's Chioma attends his Madison Square Garden show. Credit: @davido

Aside from his solo performances, the Nigerian star followed through with his 'we rise by lifting others' mantra as he brought the likes of Teni, Zlatan Ibile, Faves, The Cavemen, including Ghana's Stonebwoy on Stage.

Videos: Davido's debut show at Madison Square Garden

Watch video of Teni at Davido's Madison Garden show:

Watch as Zlatan Ibile performs below:

Watch a video from Stonebwoy's performance below:

Watch a clip from Davido's performance below:

Davido pays female fan's student loan

The DMW label boss extended his good deeds to the US as he brought a female fan who attended his show with a poster of her requesting he pay her loan.

Of the over $100k loan, Davido promised the young lady $50k (over N50m).

Watch the video below:

Watch a video of Davido's wife Chioma showing her dance moves at Madison Garden below:

Reactions as Davido pays fan's loan

See them below

"Them can carry use Una head eh.. why them call am 'show' ??"

"He gon go broke acting like drake on American stages."

"001 CONFIRMED."

"Godfather of dem all."

Davido is now the latest Nigerian star to perform at MSG. His colleague, Wizkid, had his show there in November 2022, while Burna Boy made his historic appearance at the iconic location in April 2022.

Davido shares fun pictures with Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido posted lovely pictures after losing the Grammy award.

The singer became a subject of discussion after he lost in the categories he was nominated for.

In one of the pictures, he was seen adjusting his wife's skirt as they rocked matching outfits.

