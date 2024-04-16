Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Chichi recently stirred massive reactions on social media after clips of her dressed exceptionally raunchily in a clip that went viral

The video was a highlight of her homecoming as she made a grand return to the clip she used to dance at as a sultry dancer

After the viral clip stirred massive reactions online and caught the attention of American rapper Cardi B, Chichi made a stirring revelation

Famous Nigerian reality TV star Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, aka Chichi, recently trended online after a video of her homecoming went viral.

The reality TV star returned to the club where she used to work as an exotic dancer before BBNaija.

BBNaija star Chichi shares how pole dancing took her out of poverty.

Source: Instagram

Hours after the clip went viral online, American rapper Cardi B, who used to be an exotic dancer herself, reacted to Chichi's post, and it stirred reactions.

Chichi reacts to Cardi B's comment

The Nigerian reality TV star reacted to Cardi B's comment on her video, noting that she can never regret ever being an exotic dancer who goes bare for men to fondle her body.

Chichi, in a response video, revealed why she would never deny once being an exotic dancer. She noted that stripping and dancing half-bare on stage for men to gawk at was what took her out of slums.

The former BBNaija star also noted that if she had the opportunity to do it again before she became a celebrity, she would gladly do it all over again.

Watch Chichi's video below:

Reactions trail Chichi's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Chichi's viral clip:

@otes_kris:

"Everyone have a story. I am glad she hold up to her shiit. No one will feed you, do what makes you happy and bring food in the table. Whatever you are people will always talk about you."

@barbiehila:

"That video was dope."

@ayaba_adeola:

"In conclusion you all should study Mattew 6:33 and seek the kingdom of God and also preach the gospel to the heavy-hearted.…. Trust me everything will fall into place at the right time."

@joycejayy:

"Na the upcoming generation I pity pass. They go too use fake life finish each other."

@goddess9326:

"So far cardi is involved she’s right."

@meetijeoma:

"Awww was just smillimg watching this."

@slimlinda_reignz:

"People calling on EFCC, what your EFCC’s business with the dollar they spread?"

@prudy_miles:

"Someone help me tag EFCC."

@unusualwendy:

"Different strokes for different folks."

Chichi announces her retirement from pole dancing

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Chichi hinted that she was set to stop pole dancing.

The former reality TV star revealed this on her social media page years after going on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In the viral post, she bragged about how much she charges for a dance.

