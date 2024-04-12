A video of Nigerian filmmaker Afeez Owo celebrating his wife, Mide Martins, as she turns a new age has sparked massive reactions online

In the viral clip, Mide Martins went wild after her hubby, Afeez Owo, presented her with a surprise gift

The movie star stirred numerous reactions online with how she reacted to the gift hubby gave her

Nollywood superstar Mide Martins recently turned a year older, and her hubby, Afeez Owo, has gone all out to celebrate his queen on her special day.

A video of Afeez Owo presenting his wife a surprise gift on her special day has sparked emotions on social media.

Video of Mide Martins going gaga after her hubby gifted her a massive check on her birthday goes viral. Photo credit: @offcialafeezowo/@mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Reactions have trailed the viral clip as Mide Martins went gaga after her hubby stunned her with a massive check.

At the time of publishing, Legit.ng couldn't ascertain how much Owo gave to his wife, which made her go bonkers.

Watch the viral clip below:

Video of Mide lifting her hubby trends

Netizens couldn't help but react to the viral clip after Mide Martins picked her hubby up and tossed him in the air in joy. She later went on her knees to thank Afeez Owo.

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip of Mide Martins lifting hubby in the air:

@apeke_gold:

"Happy birthday my love the one one who makes me laugh out loud."

@officialafeezowo:

"You worth more than that Ajoke. You suppose to be alright in any situation ❤️ I’m blessed to have you as a wife."

@official_obasydo:

"How much is inside the check first before we go out to party?"

@jolarsz:

"You can see the respect from the husband, only grounded and proper man fit do this. MGL ELLE POPCY."

@mouldersglam:

"Mumcy oya ni blackbell ooo."

@bolamajid:

"Aunty Mide & money na 5 &6."

@mola_glamz:

"See as I Dey shine teeth happy birthday Elle popcy."

@eriataestheromotayo:

"AwnnnMay you both days be long in goodhealth and wealth."

@oyeolohun_tv:

"Wow! That's it, may God let both of you live long together in a good mood like this forever and those couple who say Amen to this prayer."

@habeebalagbe:

"Oya igboro ya That means the gift choke."

@_iamremma:

"God bless him and make him happy all his days, happy birthday Elle popsy."

Afeez Owo and Mide celebrate 18th anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Afeez Owo and his wife, Mide Martins, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in 2022.

To make it memorable, Afeez took to his social media timeline to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife.

He also shared a cute video of them having fun while noting that they made it this far despite all odds.

Source: Legit.ng