Veteran Yoruba movie stars and celebrity couple Afeez Owo and his wife celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with some sweet moments

Afeez shared a throwback picture of him and Mide Martins as well as a current video of them getting playful

Popular movie celebrities, as well as the couple’s fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to celebrate with them

Veteran Yoruba actor and producer Afeez Owo Abiodun and his wife Mide Martins marked their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 7.

To make it special, Afeez took to his social media timeline to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife. He also shared a cute video of them having fun.

Afeez Owo and Mide Martins get playful in cute video. Credit: @afeezowo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the post via his Instagram page, Afeez wrote:

"Long Awaited Movie is showing tomorrow because of our 18th years wedding anniversary MEJI MEJI is the title HAPPY 18th ANNIVERSARY TO US."

See the post below:

Afeez Owo and Mide Martins, who is the daughter of late actress Funmi Martins got married in 2005 and have two children together.

Celebrities, fans gush as Afeez Owo and Mide Martins mark their 18th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy wedding Anniversary Fam ❤️❤️❤️."

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations and many more. ❤️."

ayo_adeykosh:

" Happy anniversary Many more years to come in peace and harmony ."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you guys ❤️❤️❤️."

officialdansaki:

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO YOU OGA MI @officialafeezowo @mydemartins Many more years to come in peace and harmony boss."

tundekomolafe:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary Popsy and Momsy."

iamabiodunthomas:

"HWA may God continue to bless and strengthen the union forever ."

officialkunleadegbite:

"Ore mi congratulations just like yesterday ni o oluwaseun."

onilegbalealesh:

"Ole okala oba catch them young you sha well done for doing this great with our sister happy anniversary lovelies ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng