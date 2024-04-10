Despite the current financial constraints that many in Nigerian are faced with, it seems the Olakunle Churchill family don't know what it feels like

A video of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband taking his new wife and their daughter Amelia car shopping has gone viral

In the trending clip, Churchill was seen at a Chevrolet automobile dealership along with their son and daughter, Amelia

A video of Nigerian socialite Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, at a car dealership in America to buy a new EV automobile creates a stir online.

In the viral clip posted by the famous socialites on their page, they walked into a Chevrolet auto dealership in America to pick out an electric vehicle for their daughter.

Video of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill taking his new wife, Rosy Meurer and their 10-month-old daughter car shopping trends.

According to Rosy Meurer, the new car is a surprise gift from Olakunle Churchill to their 10-month-old daughter Amelia.

Churchill gifts his daughter a N50m car

One of the highlights of the clip posted online was when Rosy Meurer was caught unaware as the car was unveiled.

In the trending clip posted by Rosy, she revealed that the car gifted to her daughter was a Chevrolet Blazer 2024 model.

According to an auto dealership page, Carsanddriver.com, a Chevrolet Blazer costs between $36k - $40k, approximately N50m.

See Rosy Meurer's comment that caught many people's attention:

"Surprise gift from Papa to his baby girl Amelia. Chevrolet blazer 2024. Thank you papa, we love it and WE LOVE YOU."

See the viral clip:

Netizens react as Churchill gifts Meurer a car

Here are some of the comments the post generated:

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Congratulationssss."

@callme_frodd:

"Blessings."

@niketojo:

"Congratulations darling, many more blessings. Patience is a virtue."

@britney_light19:

"Awww. So sweet❤️. Na this same man tonto say nor get money. Everything she said about him is false . It was out of spite and jealousy."

@officialngoziezeh:

"Congratulations darling princess."

@julietibrahim:

"Awww bless you guys."

@eniola_badmus:

"Amelia oooo me dey beef u low key ooo."

@merc.y5023:

"What does this guy do??"

@adamsgreg227:

"U see this life any woman with good behavior must enjoy the husband."

@equityikomeson:

"Hmmm this man really dodge a b#llet, He for dey follow Oba dey go police stations and courts every two two minutes , congratulations guys."

@ritaeva167:

"My Rosy enjoy you hear?Na peaceful and respectful wife go enjoy,so enjoy to the fullest and give deaf ears to jealous hat£rs spreading fake news about your beautiful family."

