Popular actor and filmmaker Afeez Owo is a year older today, April 13, and his wife, Mide Martins, has gushed over him

The actress, on her Instagram page, shared a photo with her husband in matching aso-oke outfits, specially taken for the occasion

Fans and colleagues of the actress flooded her comment section with good wishes for her husband

Mide Martins has publicly reiterated her love for her husband, Afeez Owo, on his birthday, April 13.

In a post on her page, the actress shared a post showing off lovely photos she took with the birthday boy.

Mide Martins celebrates husband's birthday Photo credit: @mydemartins/@officialafeezowo

Source: Instagram

Mide and her man rocked matching blue and wine traditional aso-oke outfits with accessories, looking like royalty.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress wrote:

"Happy birthday to my hubby. I love and cherish you oko mi @officialafeezowo."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Afeez Owo

officialtoyinadewale:

"Birthday Blessings To You Dearies, God bless you and enlarge your coast Ijmn "

bags.warehouseng:

"How beautiful Happy Birthday to you both ...and thanks for choosing us"

iamkemikorede:

"More life in good health and happiness "

askof_ayomikun:

"My birthday mate happy birthday sir❤️❤️"

arameedey:

"Happy birthday popsy llnp in good health and wealth "

iam_fashionshow:

"He deserves it and God bless His new Age "

chegwe_regina:

"@mydemartins yesterday that was your birthday was also my kidbro birthday, u are my kidbro birthday mate. While today that is your husband birthday is my own birthday today , your husband is my birthday mate. I love this . Happy birthday to your husband ma wish him every good things of life."

slim_vian:

"Happy birthday sir Wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and happiness "

r.e.a.l.m.i.d.e:

"HBD ma I wish you all you wish yourself by God's grace . ❤️"

Beautiful gifts as Iyabo Ojo’s Priscy gets surprise dinner from bestie

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo couldn't help but gush over her daughter Priscilla and her best friend, Enioluwa, after a thoughtful gesture.

To celebrate Priscy's birthday in arrears, the young man threw her a surprise dinner, and a video on Iyabo's page showed everything that went down.

After surprising her daughter with her presence, the actress narrated how she saw Davido at the restaurant, and the singer ended up gifting Priscy dollars.

Source: Legit.ng