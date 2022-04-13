Nollywood stars Afeez Owo and Mide Martins are one of the popular celebrity couples in the industry who have come a long way

As they marked their birthday this month, the two movie stars decided to slay like a newly wedded couple in their photoshoot

The photos have left many of their colleagues as well as fans gushing on social media as they celebrate them

It is usually rare to see couples whose birthdays fall in the same months and are only separated by a few hours.

After Nollywood actress Mide Martins marked her birthday on Tuesday, April 12, she took to social media to share some lovely photos of her and her husband Afeez Owo, whose birthday falls on Wednesday, April 13.

Afeez Owo and Mide Martins melt hearts as they dress like newly wedded couples. Credit: @Mydemartins

The theme of their photoshoot has left many gushing as they dressed in similar outfits to newly wedded couples.

While Mide rocked a bride's wedding gown, Afeez suited up like a groom.

See the photo below:

Mide Martins and Afeeze Owo melt hearts

Nollywood stars, as well as fans and followers of the celebrity couples, have since taken to social media to celebrate with them.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

semilorepweety:

"Congratulations @mydemartins ile Oko Ile Eko ni ooo my little advise. ❤️ ‍♀️."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Happy birthday llnp Popcy ❤️❤️❤️."

iam_mayort:

"Woooooooow. A day difference. Happy birthday to you sir. Age with unlimited blessings."

shiffy411:

"This is so sweet!!!! You yesterday and him today!!!❤️."

abiunique_designerswear:

"Happy birthday and congratulations too u both ❤️❤️❤️."

martha_________1:

"Where is baba tribal mark this photographers sef happy birthday ."

badmantunzee4u:

"Happy birthday to him long life and prosperity age with massive grace...igba odun odunkan nio....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

temmy_ogundele:

"Almighty Allah shall blessing his new age greatly."

haleemah_ay92:

"Happy birthday sir long life and prosperity."

