Nigerian billionaire heiress and singer DJ Cuppy recently stirred emotions online with some new images she shared on her page

Netizens couldn't help but notice the drastic changes that Cuppy's body shape had undergone, from how it used to be and its current look

The Nigerian disc jockey turned singer was the centre of attention during the recent premiere of the movie Back to Black

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, was recently at a movie premiere in London.

Clips and photos of the singer attending the premiere of Studio Canal's movie, Back To Black, have sparked massive reactions on social media.

Netizens react to the before and after images of DJ Cuppy amidst her recent fantastic body transformation. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy, who her British boyfriend recently dumped, seems to have undergone tremendous body changes.

DJ Cuppy flaunts her new body

Weeks before attending the movie premiere, DJ Cuppy had shared a post on her page where she revealed her New Year's resolutions and goals.

She shared that her goals for this year were to get in shape, make more money, get her mental health right, and hustle.

Barely two weeks after making those proclamations, Cuppy hits the red carpets and debuts her new risque body figure.

See Cuppy's post as she attends the premiere of Back to Black:

Netizens react to Cuppy's new shape

Here are some of the comments that trailed DJ Cuppy's new risque figure:

@dami_babbitt:

"I love this woman. ❤️ Find her for me."

@mykelgrey:

"You’re stunning."

@kizzyservicehubltd:

"Such a beautiful woman."

@chu6x:

"Yes this body is giving. Why e be say Rich kids no they bother about BBL?"

@_deagram:

"I don't know who needs to hear this but losing weight is healthy. It helps a lot. She's looking good."

@twitterisnotarealplace:

"She looks good before and now. Weight isn’t a signifier of beauty."

@wofai.u:

"Screaming class and ageless! She is sooo fine. Losing weight definitely makes you younger and fresher."

@lha_mmy:

"I Love this. Add a jacket and this will forever look classic. There’s no nobility in nodity, or semi-nodity."

@preshlenas:

"Could be Fat burner injection. Isn’t that what most of our celebs are taking?"

@cleobellee:

"She's always been beautiful. I will never understand why people bully and troll her."

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Cuppy responded to some claims made by her ex-lover Ryan Taylor. In a post shared online, Taylor had revealed why he dumped Cuppy.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of herself dining at a restaurant. She humorously remarked that the only "dumping" she's involved in is with dumplings.

Source: Legit.ng