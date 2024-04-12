As controversies continue to spiral out over the sudden passing of movie actor Junior Pope, an online feud between Stanley Ontop and Verydarkman has started to brew

Hours after Verydarkman called for the arrest of Stanley Ontop, the movie producer fires back while lambasting the activist for being a "busybody"

In a viral clip posted online by Stanley Ontop, he slammed Verydarkman for weighing in on the issues surrounding the death of Junior Pope

The recent unfortunate passing of Nigerian actor Junior Pope has opened a can of worms online.

A feud between social media activist Verydarkman and movie producer Stanley Ontop's fight over the handling of the late movie star has sparked massive reactions.

A video posted by Verydarkman slamming Stanley Ontop was the origin of the pair's beef.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop claps back at VDM after he called for his arrest over his comments about Junior Pope. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@jnrpope/@stanley_ontop

VDM, in his video, had called for the arrest of Stanley Ontop over his handling of Junior Pope and for going online to discuss the actor's unfortunate demise barely 2 hours after his accident.

Stanley Ontop claps back at VDM

In response to the call made by Verydarkman, Stanley Ontop has released a video slamming social media activists.

He noted that VDM isn't an activist, as he popularly claims. Instead, he uses his platform to bully people.

Ontop also noted that VDM talks too much and always jumps on conversations which he lacks in-depth knowledge about.

Watch Stanley Ontop's video slamming VDM below:

Stanley Ontop's video slamming VDM stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Stanley Ontop's video:

@soothsayer_de2:

"This Stanley was all out yesterday doing his bid, proffering Solutions all through the past midnight...VDM needs to know when to halt."

@effedeborah:

"I wonder how the wife is feeling right now May God console her."

@dee_ebony12:

"Bro you are wrong on this matter. You for carry am go hospital not a shrine’ next time bro try dey carry person wey you wan save to hospital first before you go any shrine wey you wan go. Na Wetin you explain to us na VDM take dey Judge you."

@big_kuwait01:

"What VDM said is actually the truth."

@theboybtr:

"Who is vdm to point out who they are to arrest?"

@uncle_muri:

"But why person go kpai unah go dey do live video."

@koksiewoksie:

"VDM will always get to the truth…"

@d_flowergirlj:

"The only irresponsible person I see here is you….VDM was right about you."

@isaamira_foodbank:

"This guy if you really love him you will never respond to VDM ,but all I see is someone trying so hard to get pity and attention, if you really care about Pope this much , why dint you look for quick solutions to bring him out in less than 30 minutes you guys left him inside water for 2 good hours."

