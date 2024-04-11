A filmmaker Stanley Ontop has called for the arrest of Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that "took the life" of Nollywood actor Junior Pope

According to him, Adanma did not provide life jackets for the members of the crew and cast and the boat was inadequate for them

He noted that movie producers love to manage their resources without caring about the welfare of others

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop has demanded the arrest of actress and filmmaker Adanma Luke whose movie production The Other Side Of Life involved late Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, and several others.

Stanley Ontop shares the to arrest those "involved" in Junior Pope's death. Image credit: @stanley_ontop, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Recall that the boat conveying the cast and crew had a mishap and claimed some lives including Junior Pope on Wednesday, April 10, in Anam River, Anambra state.

According to Stanley, the boat was supposed to convey six people but it transported 15 people at once. He added that Nigerian movie producers, especially those in Asabawood love to manage their resources. If anyone complains, the person gets blacklisted in the industry.

Furthermore, he said that aside from Adanma, the boat driver should also be arrested, as there were no life jackets for those who entered the boat.

See Stanley's post on the boat incident below:

Reactions trail Stanley's post

Several netizens have reacted to Stanley's post. See some of the reactions below:

@official_e_mony:

"Like seriously you mean the boat driver is alive ehhh driver nor die passengers die no now something is fishing hmm."

@empressjudas:

"Make them ban the movie for Asaba una own don too much."

@kennedy_kenozd:

"To everyone seeing this comment. May untimely death never be your portion and your family's portion. Rest on king."

@rosy.ijioma:

"So sad the producer killed him."

@lily_lambo6965:

"What is the need to suspend the movie producer? Are there any kids among the victims Instead of suspending the Adanma production, why not caution the sailer? How many people here fasten their seat belts while driving or in the car? Are you guys trying to do eye service, which is medicine after death? If there should be a blame, let it go to those driving the boat. It's their responsibility to provide a safety jacket, not the producer."

@doris.dior.16:

"All of them are now producers. Competition and envy. Everybody gets YouTube TV."

@midey_bella:

"On top 1 useless movie many lives gone."

@johnmorgan5690:

"Oga why arrest her? Abeg rest, your own don dey too much. You were nice to keep us updated but you can’t say what will happen. That was life and it happens as painful as it seems, we can’t do anything."

@olufunke_a_mo:

"The actual question here is where exactly is Adanma the producer."

@_divine_chidimma:

"I was on a set where the crew were stranded on the road at 1 am midnight meanwhile producer don reach hotel. You bring people on your set to risk their lives because of your YouTube films that will not even sell."

@chizzyblessing6:

"No be say na film way go show for cinema on na YouTube film o."

@_divine_chidimma:

"I was blocked and blacklisted on a set because I complained about how an artist on set was treated. Producers everywhere with no sense of humanity."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Pope Junior.

In a video on her Instagram page, the woman had asked Nollywood actors to pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng