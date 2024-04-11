After it was confirmed that Nollywood actor Junior Pope was dead, many of his colleagues took to social media to react to his sudden passing

One of those whose comment has stirred emotion the most online is young skit maker Kiriku, who spoke about his relationship with Junior Pope

Kiriku, in his post, revealed how much he loved Junior Pope, noting that he would miss him so much

The story about the sudden demise of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, is a heartfelt loss that shook the Nigerian movie industry.

The movie star was hugely loved across the board within the entertainment industry. Several celebrities have reacted to Junior Pope's sudden passing.

Young skit maker Kiriku stirs emotions online as he mourns his senior colleague, Junior Pope. Photo credit: @kiriku/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

One of the comments that has stirred the most reaction online is the one shared by young skit maker Kiriku.

Kiriku mourns Junior Pope

The child skit maker, in his post, expressed how sad he was to find out about the passing of Junior Pope.

In a post on his handle, he noted that he still finds it hard to believe that the movie star was gone.

Kiriku further shared that just days before the boat accident that killed Junior Pope, they both spoke on the phone over a video they planned to shoot together.

The child content creator also said he would miss Junior Pope so much.

Here's an excerpt of Kiriku's comment:

"So this how it ends life. Chaaaaiiii so we not gonna shoot that video we discussed about anymore Ahhh GOD why !??? Sir please come back."

See Kiriku's post:

Reactions trail Kirku's post mourning Pope

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kiriku's post:

@annedearborn:

"Feels like a dream,so Mr Ibu cannot use Cain to whip him back to life???"

@pwettybella:

"Omg this even hurts more this guy was so full of life and talent."

@slamhitfactory:

"Although I have always heard the name Jr Pope, I must confess I have never seen a video of Him until His untimely demise … He sounds so much like Zubby Michael.. And from the videos I have seen, He was a jolly good fellow."

@soup_palazzo:

"Am I the only one that watched this video more than 5times."

@trigghaz_ondee_beat:

"Omoo ah, So much for a life that can be taken anytime."

@donhero_:

"We don the confuse self some people say he never die some say he don die God help us make he no die."

@jenn.ypee2:

"Untimely death is not our portion."

@donwilly01_:

"It hurts more to know that his death could have been avoided."

@dedreamz_:

"Life nor get duplicate."

@miss_fentii:

"If you watch Isakaba you’ll remember him this is so sad."

Source: Legit.ng