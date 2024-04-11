Two bodies have been found in River Niger following the mishap that took the life of popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope

Recall that the much-loved actor died on April 10 after a boat conveying him and other crew members for Adanma Luke's movie capsized

Although Pope's body was recovered that same day, two out of the three bodies that were missing have been found

A report reaching Legit.ng asserted that two bodies have been found from the tragic boat accident that took the life of Nigerian actor Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope.

In a post made by filmmaker Stanley Ontop, who was at the scene of the mishap, disclosed that the two bodies belonged to the makeup artist and cameraman who were on set for Adanma Luke's movie "The Other Side of Life".

He also noted that the sound technician's body was still missing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has proclaimed Thursday April 11, a 'No Shoot Day' for all Nollywood filmmakers following the death of the actor and three other crew members in a boat accident on the Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday.

Internet users react to the news on the 2 bodies

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

msvanila7:

"The movie title even. Coz the other side of life is de@th. Not every hustle opportunity should be jumped at."

tairuanita:

"Chai, see children wey go hustle. May their souls rest in peace."

amaxynaturals:

"Chaiiii. See people's children that are legitimately working for their daily bread. This is so sad."

telugumandy:

"Why did TC virus saw the boat and still noticed the captain was listening to music and didn’t quickly notify hi@ since he was the one sitting in front holding the rope or was he expecting it to happen and quickly took safety and refused to sit at the back…this is an open confession."

hey_its_me_sarima:

"In our bid to look for our daily bread may we not loose our life."

sadohdee4:

"This is so sadI mean people just want to make a living for themselves."

danielnkkuh:

"The makeup girl is from Eket, Akwa Ibom state."

Jerry Amilo addresses posting Junior Pope’s remains

Popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo gave his reasons for uploading the remains of his late colleague Junior Pope.

Following the sad incident, the veteran who was spotted in the last hospital that declared Pope dead, alongside AGN president Emeka Rollas, shared a clip of the deceased's lifeless body on the hospital bed

Some celebrities and fans berated Amilo for revealing such to the public. In response to the agitation, Jerry disclosed why he uploaded Junior Pope's corpse.

