Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has caused a stir in the Nigerian social media space after an old video of him reemerged online

In the throwback video, the movie star was seen running off a boat in fear despite being in the process of shooting a movie

The resurfaced video and Dumelo’s reaction got people talking considering that Nollywood star Jnr Pope died by drowning

Following the death of Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo, an old video of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has resurfaced on social media.

In the throwback video of John Dumelo that made the rounds, the Ghanaian film star was seen in a boat with other actors while they were shooting a movie. However, Dumelo did not seem settled as the boat was about to take off and he complained.

Fans react to old John Dumelo video after Jnr Pope's death. Photos: @jnrpope, @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The movie star did not stop there, he made sure to get down from the boat despite the pleas from other actors and crew members on set who tried to calm him down.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans react to Dumelo’s throwback video

The resurfaced video of John Dumelo getting off a boat in fear while shooting a movie raised a series of comments from social media users. The clip reemerged online following the death of Nollywood star Jnr Pope by drowning while shooting a film.

Recall that Jnr Pope died by drowning alongside other crew members after their boat capsized while returning from a movie location.

Read what some netizens had to say below:

Naamie_korkor:

“He saved himself...fear sometimes is a survival technique.”

iam_sediqbest:

“My Life My Number One Business.”

joevisuals___:

“He did well .”

Samantha_dafi:

“Listen to ur minds ooooo.”

glowbyprincess:

“God abeg .”

dimma_berryy:

“To me anything that involves water I’m out.”

kingsleynze_a:

“Wisdom.”

jeff_medalz:

“You see water and height don’t take it for granted.”

gift__more_:

“I no de go back oh, drop me here.”

wakana6726:

“Bros no be AQUAMAN.”

gndjevents_decor:

“This scene is so funny.”

cole_frank_cyprus:

“Best decision ever .”

kanyinsolaaa_b:

“Baba oni baba wey get wife and children at home Wo I no blame am ooo.”

mejialabi:

“Don't go in boats if you can't swim....and even then...smh.”

aleeqa_baby:

“Baba no won hear story.”

the_voltage_king:

“LEARN when to say NO, that word no go comot for my mind.”

Jerry Amilo posts Jnr Pope's corpse online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo came under fire on social media after sharing a video of Jnr Pope's corpse at the hospital.

In the video, Amilo captured Jnr Pope’s corpse lying in the hospital bed with his ears and nose blocked with wads of cotton wool. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, was also present.

Amilo accompanied the clip with a watermark of his name on Facebook. He also shared a caption where he prayed for the deceased to rest well and even tagged the late actor’s Instagram handle.

Source: Legit.ng