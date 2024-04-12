Top Nigerian singer Davido has alerted fans on social media about his wife, Chioma’s upcoming birthday

The DMW boss got excited as he shared his plans to go crazy and make the celebration a big one for Chef Chi

Davido’s post raised a series of funny reactions from netizens as they wondered how the celebration was going to be

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The music star’s celebrity chef wife will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido already went online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Fans react as Davido speaks on Chioma's upcoming birthday.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss noted that he was going to go crazy with the celebration because Chioma is a great woman.

He wrote:

“My wifes birthday in a bit !! We’re running mad!!!!!! We must celebrate a great woman!”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido announces Chioma’s birthday

Shortly after Davido shared the news of his big plans for Chioma’s upcoming birthday, many Nigerians dropped their comments online. A number of them had funny things to say. Read some below:

