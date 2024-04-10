A trending video of a young man speaking to himself with different voices has captivated netizens on social media

In the clip, he acted like he was on a call and spoke with different voices representing himself and the person on the other end of the call

Netizens in the comments section praised his talent while noting that the man was a ventriloquist

A captivating video of a talented Nigerian ventriloquist has been making waves on social media.

The trending clip showed the young man talking to himself like he was on a call while someone filmed him in action.

Man shows off ventriloquism talent in video Photo credit: @emmystylez20/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of ventriloquist captivates viewers

In the video shared on TikTok by emmystylez20, people gathered at the scene as his performance was too spectacular to be overlooked.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He placed his hand on his face like it was a phone and replied himself without moving his mouth.

Onlookers and netizens who watched the clip were all stunned by his ability to harness his talent effortlessly.

The video was captioned:

“This man communicates with himself. What a skill.”

Reactions trail video of ventriloquist

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions of netizens who praised the young man's talent.

DANIELZ said:

“Ventriloquist.”

Chumami0000 said:

“Ventriloquism. Do we really not know this in Nigeria? Omo we have a loooonggggg way to go.”

Valiant Victor reacted:

“How did he discover his talent?”

Damilola DMI said:

“Person wey una go carry go hospital una dey think say nah good thing ok Sha.”

Oma Zaroff reacted:

“Thats actually a talented Ventriloquist. Just like the ones you watchn in AGT, etc I wish someo get him a d*mmy ASAP & teach him how to use it. He will so much money performing in shows.”

DUNCAN said:

“The other person is hiding in his stomach.”

@onyiiko said:

“He swallow person. Una say na ventriloquism.”

@extracool said:

“You can have ventriloquism talent but can't be a good performer.”

@crestedTRUTH reacted:

“Ventriloquist.”

Birma Bwala said:

“If harnessed rightly, he could make a name as a ventriloquist.”

Watch the video below:

Man speaks fake Chinese language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man attracted the attention of bus passengers when he spoke what sounded like Chinese language.

However, a caption on the video disclosed that what he was speaking was fake Chinese. He was talking on the phone, and immediately people heard him, they turned their attention to where he was standing.

Source: Legit.ng