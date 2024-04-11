A video of a prophet who spoke about the demise of actor, Junior Pope before it happened has resurfaced online

In the trending clip, the prophet expressed worry over comedian AY and advised Nigerians to pray for his family

Social media users stormed the comments section of the video to share their thoughts about the prophecy

A video revealing the prophecy of a female seer about comedian AY and his family has resurfaced online.

This is coming after her prophecy about the unfortunate demise of late veteran actor Junior Pope came to pass.

Female seer speaks on AY's family Photo credit: @brighttheseer, Aycomedian, Jnrpope/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The late actor lost his life in a boat accident yesterday while on a movie shoot with some other crew members.

Prophet intercedes for prayers for Ay's family

Shortly after the actor's death, a video of the prophet seeking for prayers for AY's family began to make rounds online.

The Nigerian prophet identified as Brighttheseer said she had foreseen marital problems between comedian, AY and his wife.

She urged her viewers who were available during the prayer session to pray genuinely for comedian AY and his family.

She said:

“Pray for AY and his family.”

This is coming amid the news of the comedian separating from his wife, Mabel Makun over controversial circumstances.

The couple has however pleaded with netizens to give them privacy at such a difficult time in their lives.

Reactions trail prophecy about AY

The comments section was flooded with the thoughts of netizens about the worrying situation.

@princessoftheeast_ reacted:

“Chai.”

@i_am_eneberry said:

“May ur spiritual eyes never go blind ma.”

@brighttheseernews reacted:

“The Lord reveals it to her before it happens.”

@official_real.diva12 said:

“Omo.”

@manny_ekpe said:

“Ma, do you also see football outcome?”

@her_royalmajesty1 said:

“Mama intercede on my behalf.”

@noelxclusivetv1 reacted:

“May God preserve the marriages of our celebrities. Amen.”

@heavenboy02 said:

“Yes. It always comes to past.”

Watch the video below:

