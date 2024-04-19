Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has come under fire on social media over her method of mourning her late colleague, Junior Pope

On social media, the movie star shared a series of sultry photos of herself and accompanied them with a touching caption about Junior Pope’s demise

The disconnect between her photos and the caption triggered reactions from netizens, with many of them blasting her

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has caused a stir on social media after she mourned her late colleague, Odonwodo Obumneme Pope, aka Junior Pope, in an unusual manner.

Recall that on April 10, 2024, Jnr Pope died alongside other crew members after their boat capsized in Anam river while returning from a movie location.

More than a week after his demise, Destiny Etiko took to her official Instagram page to speak about her colleague’s death, and her method raised questions.

The actress shared a series of sultry photos on her Instagram page, showcasing her extravagant hairstyle, heavily made-up face, and long fingernails. Destiny accompanied the post with a caption about Junior Pope.

According to the movie star, her late colleague will never be forgotten, and he should know that he was truly loved. She wrote in part:

“You'll never be forgotten JP. As long as we are living We'll carry you with us safely tucked within our hearts. Your light will always shine; A glowing ember never stilled, Throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead, We know that you will walk with us Along the path we tread. REST ON LEGEND ✨ be at peace And let your soul fly free. One day we'll join your glorious flight, For all eternity ❤️”

Fans blast Etiko over Junior Pope’s tribute post

Shortly after the actress shared her post online, many netizens expressed confusion about the photos she posted and the message she shared in her caption. Several fans were displeased and dragged her.

hairbyvbeauty:

“The pictures and your article are two different thing, please we need to do better.”

Chuksjessi:

“But truly it would have been better you said something else on your caption because now it looks like you wanted attention here.”

priscy_peres:

“But why would you use your pictures for this write up?.. the pictures and the right ups are passing a different message. You should have do this write up separately and post your pictures separately. But anyways, it's your choice darling.”

officialamarachi_uba:

“Omo post your picture and leave JP out of this...ndi eso chi egbu…”

zenas_zenny:

“U de write another thing they post ur face... we are aware ur beautiful.”

sephykinshir:

“Madame i beg leave Jp alone, post yourself.”

Amizenebus:

“This kind caption nawa o with ur pics..... Na who die lose.”

Omahairlinewholesales:

“Just post your pictures and leave JP out of it. Just because you’re out of captions does not mean you should use JP to post. Hate this shiit that y’all do.”

Catherynorji:

“I don't understand this post,are they condolence pictures or clout??”

