Popular Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, is in the news over his relationship advice to men.

On his official Instagram page, the on-air-personality shared a video where he told men to start collecting money from the women in their lives.

In the video, Freeze made it clear that men need to do better when it comes to the women they choose to spend the rest of their lives with while listing some criteria the women must have.

According to him, men need to stop marrying hungry girls and go after women who can pay them a monthly allowance and do things for them.

Speaking further, he added that a woman who cannot do this is not worth a man’s time. He said:

“Stop marrying girls that are hungry, this is the new update for men, enough is enough. You marry a girl and you tell her ‘what are you going to do for me? Start being bold. How much are you paying me as an allowance monthly? If you don’t meet a woman that can pay you an allowance monthly she’s not worth your time, stop marrying beneath you.”

To buttress his point, Daddy Freeze went ahead to speak on how children from wealthy families marry up. He named the Adenugas, Dangotes and Abachas and how their kids all married well.

He then went ahead to say that considering these, some men will still go ahead to marry women who earn less than them. In his words:

“Then you a whole man, you are going to marry somebody earning half of your salary or is struggling to earn what you are earning. As you dey earn 10k a month, dey look for woman wey dey earn 30k a month and she must fine, she must curvy, she must good for bedroom. Is that now how they rate us?”

On a final note Daddy Freeze said:

“Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth it, stop going around after hungry girls, give yourself some class. Stop marrying girls that are hungry.”

Reactions as Daddy Freeze tells men to collect monthly allowance from wives

As expected, the media personality’s video was met with mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens shared their hot takes. Read some of them below:

mz.heryisha:

“We should also pay groom price at this point.”

wife_of_the_president:

“Daddy freeze Weldon o,it’s not our fault you don’t have to give your woman,stop spoiling hardworking men who knows their responsibilities and takes care of their women and spoils her silly.”

Jaybryan_001:

“No vex I go marry hungry girl cos me I no fit de wash her clothes and plate I no even de find who go bring something come table.”

nellyonce1:

“God forbid! My Igbo brothers are wired to be providers and high-valued. They are never groomed to be weak. Their glory is in their masculinity. Do not reap it off them just because you want engagements. Very misleading content. Only gigolos will relate to this your rubbish!”

don1b:

“Na Lazi man go listen to you ... I'm an igbo man, to give and take care of our wives and families, is our pride.”

_______1759:

“As an Anambra Igbo Boy , I’ll never take this Advice cos we are wired to provide .”

carlbonds:

“Update for poor men.”

0ggechi:

“Thats why men are immediately turning to women these days. Did the Bible say this one?”

sharon_jasmyne:

“Okay princess freeze .”

desmony1:

“Words like this only groom weak men, we are not wired to be weak we are kings. I’m a king.”

